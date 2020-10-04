Monday, Oct. 5
Aberdeen at Nettleton (DH)
Baldwyn at Pine Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Ingomar at Pine Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Biggersville at Okolona
Cleveland Central at Lafayette
East Webster at Grenada
Hatley at Smithville
Itawamba AHS at Saltillo
Lewisburg at Tupelo
Myrtle at Falkner
New Hope at Starkville
Shannon at South Pontotoc
Tishomingo County at Corinth
Walnut at Mantachie
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Belmont at Alcorn Central
Booneville at North Pontotoc
DeSoto Christian at Regents
East Union at Baldwyn
East Webster at Eupora
Falkner at Kossuth
Hatley at Hamilton
H.W. Byers at Holly Springs
Lafayette at Oxford
Lake Cormorant at Saltillo
Mantachie at Walnut
Mooreville at Shannon
Myrtle at Hickory Flat
New Albany at Corinth
North Panola at Ashland
Okolona at Biggersville
Pontotoc at Caledonia
Potts Camp at Ingomar
Smithville at Amory
South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS
Tishomingo County at Ripley
Tupelo at Lewisburg
Water Valley at Nettleton
West Lowndes at Aberdeen
West Union at Pine Grove
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Caledonia at Shannon
Thursday, Oct. 8
Aberdeen at Water Valley (DH)
Choctaw County at Amory
East Union at Walnut
Eupora at East Webster
H.W. Byers at Biggersville
Kossuth at Booneville
Lake Cormorant at Lafayette
Lewisburg at Oxford
Mantachie at Baldwyn
Mooreville at Caledonia
Myrtle at North Pontotoc
New Albany at Tishomingo County
Okolona at West Union
Pine Grove at Falkner
Regents at Tupelo
Ripley at Corinth
Saltillo at Center Hill
Senatobia at Holly Springs
Shannon at Itawamba AHS
Smithville at Amory Christian
Water Valley at Hickory Flat
West Lowndes at Hamilton
Saturday, Oct. 10
North Pontotoc at Corinth
West Union at East Union