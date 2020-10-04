Monday, Oct. 5

Aberdeen at Nettleton (DH)

Baldwyn at Pine Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Ingomar at Pine Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Biggersville at Okolona

Cleveland Central at Lafayette

East Webster at Grenada

Hatley at Smithville

Itawamba AHS at Saltillo

Lewisburg at Tupelo

Myrtle at Falkner

New Hope at Starkville

Shannon at South Pontotoc

Tishomingo County at Corinth

Walnut at Mantachie

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Belmont at Alcorn Central

Booneville at North Pontotoc

DeSoto Christian at Regents

East Union at Baldwyn

East Webster at Eupora

Falkner at Kossuth

Hatley at Hamilton

H.W. Byers at Holly Springs

Lafayette at Oxford

Lake Cormorant at Saltillo

Mantachie at Walnut

Mooreville at Shannon

Myrtle at Hickory Flat

New Albany at Corinth

North Panola at Ashland

Okolona at Biggersville

Pontotoc at Caledonia

Potts Camp at Ingomar

Smithville at Amory

South Pontotoc at Itawamba AHS

Tishomingo County at Ripley

Tupelo at Lewisburg

Water Valley at Nettleton

West Lowndes at Aberdeen

West Union at Pine Grove

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Caledonia at Shannon

Thursday, Oct. 8

Aberdeen at Water Valley (DH)

Choctaw County at Amory

East Union at Walnut

Eupora at East Webster

H.W. Byers at Biggersville

Kossuth at Booneville

Lake Cormorant at Lafayette

Lewisburg at Oxford

Mantachie at Baldwyn

Mooreville at Caledonia

Myrtle at North Pontotoc

New Albany at Tishomingo County

Okolona at West Union

Pine Grove at Falkner

Regents at Tupelo

Ripley at Corinth

Saltillo at Center Hill

Senatobia at Holly Springs

Shannon at Itawamba AHS

Smithville at Amory Christian

Water Valley at Hickory Flat

West Lowndes at Hamilton

Saturday, Oct. 10

North Pontotoc at Corinth

West Union at East Union

