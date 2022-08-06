10 Volleyball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Alcorn Central’s Sydney Howie recorded 360 digs last season. Thomas Wells | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Masey Adams, New AlbanySenior setter• Recorded 471 digs, 470 assists, 133 kills, 128 aces.Sydney Howie, Alcorn CentralSenior libero• Made 360 digs, 58 assists, 34 kills, 40 aces.Harmony Jackson, LafayetteJunior outside hitter• Had 224 kills, 23 blocks, 71 digs.Amelia Lancaster, Alcorn CentralSenior setter• Had 687 assists, 140 digs, 62 aces, 44 kills.Brianna Lyons, OxfordSenior outside hitter• Had 182 kills, 176 digs, 42 aces, 20 assists.Kerstin Moody, BelmontJunior outside hitter• Logged 403 kills, 235 digs, 101 aces.Macie Phifer, IngomarSophomore outside hitter• Recorded 251 kills, 18 blocks, 79 aces.Torrey Tkach, OxfordSenior middle hitter• Had 132 kills, 55 blocks.Madi Kate Vuncannon, WalnutSenior middle hitter• Recorded 182 kills, 27 blocks, 132 digs, 42 aces.Bailey Wilbanks, KossuthSenior middle blocker• Recorded 251 kills, 83 blocks, 118 digs, 87 aces. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Volleyball Masey Adams New Albany Bulldogs Sydney Howie Alcorn Central Bears Harmony Jackson Lafayette Commodores Amelia Lancaster Brianna Lyons Oxford Chargers Kerstin Moody Belmont Cardinals Macie Phifer Ingomar Falcons Torrey Tkach Madi Kate Vuncannon Walnut Wildcats Bailey Wilbanks Kossuth Aggies Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters