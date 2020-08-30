Luke Altmyer
Starkville
Class: Senior
Position: QB
Vitals: 6-2, 175
Buzz: Altmyer passed for 3,093 yards, 37 TDs, 5 INTs last year. Was named to Daily Journal All-Area Large School team. Florida State commit.
Goldman Butler
Biggersville
Class: Senior
Position: RB/LB
Vitals: 6-0, 225
Buzz: Butler thrived in his first year as a lead back, rushing for 1,442 yards and 26 TDs. On defense, he made 61 tackles and 8 tackles-for-loss.
T.J. Colom
Walnut
Class: Senior
Position: WR/RB
Vitals: 5-9, 170
Buzz: A versatile playmaker, Colom rushed for 1,519 yards and 20 TDs last year to go with 381 yards, 5 TDs receiving. Also scored 3 TDs on kickoff returns.
Jay Hampton
Amory
Class: Senior
Position: WR
Vitals: 6-2, 180
Buzz: He made 38 catches for 930 yards, averaging 24.5 yards per catch, and scored 11 TDs. Has several college offers, including Indiana.
C.J. Hill
New Albany
Class: Junior
Position: RB
Vitals: 5-8, 210
Buzz: In his first season at tailback, Hill rushed for 1,581 yards and 19 TDs, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. He had three 200-yard rushing games.
Khi Holiday
Tupelo Christian
Class: Senior
Position: QB/DB
Vitals: 5-9, 145
Buzz: The former WR has become one of the area’s most dangerous QBs. Last year he passed for 3,261 yards and 38 TDs, and he rushed for 1,437 yards and 20 TDs.
Jaquarius Thomas
West Point
Class: Senior
Position: DE
Vitals: 6-3, 230
Buzz: Thomas was one of the vaunted West Point defense’s top tacklers last year with 80 stops. Also had 6 sacks and helped the Green Wave win a fourth straight Class 5A state title.
Marcus Thomas
Nettleton
Class: Senior
Position: LB
Vitals: 6-1, 210
Buzz: Thomas racked up 168 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss and forced 6 fumbles last year. He was named to the Daily Journal All-Area Small School team.
Jake Weir
Tupelo
Class: Senior
Position: QB
Vitals: 6-2, 205
Buzz: As a first-year starter, Weir completed 60.6% of his passes for 2,257 yards, 20 TDs and 9 INTs. He lost his top two receivers, Trip Wilson and Jaycob Horn, to graduation.
Sentwali White
Shannon
Class: Senior
Position: RB
Vitals: 5-9, 185
Buzz: After a slow start due to injury, White became a consistent force last season, rushing for 1,279 yards and 16 TDs. He surpassed 100 yards in six of Shannon’s last seven games.
Justin Wilson
Tupelo
Class: Senior
Position: LB
Vitals: 6-0, 215
Buzz: An inside linebacker, Wilson recorded a team-high 114 tackles last season. He also made six fumble recoveries.
Mario Wilbourn
Lafayette
Class: Junior
Position: LB
Vitals: 6-2, 220
Buzz: Wilbourn had a huge sophomore year, notching a team-best 127 tackles to go with 15 TFL and 3.5 sacks. He returns to lead a defense that allowed 17.1 ppg last fall.
Brad Locke