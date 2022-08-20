12 Northeast Mississippi High School Football Players to Watch in 2022 By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 20, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Houston's Jalen Washington, the Daily Journal's 2021 Offensive Player of the Year. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Fred Adams, TupeloClass: SeniorPosition: CBVitals: 5-9, 155Buzz: Recorded 28 tackles, 4 INTs last season; has 8 INTs and 11 pass break-ups in career.Kylan Egerson, LafayetteClass: SeniorPosition: DBVitals: 5-10, 162Buzz: Recorded 75 tackles, 8 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles; holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis and Southern Miss, among others.Charleston French, AmoryClass: SeniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-9, 195Buzz: Rushed for 1,880 yards, 18 TDs on 215 carries; led Amory to Class 3A title game.Keshawn Henley, West PointClass: SeniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-7, 165Buzz: Rushed for 1,071 yards, 16 TDs on 99 carries; one of three 1,000-yard rushers for Green Wave last year.Mack Howard, OxfordClass: SeniorPosition: QBVitals: 6-3, 180Buzz: Completed 73% of passes for 3,475 yards, 47 TDs, 3 INTs for Heritage Academy; committed to Utah.Jack Johnson, KossuthClass: SeniorPosition: QB/DBVitals: 6-1, 175Buzz: Passed for 716 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; rushed for 1,045 yards, 15 TDs on 162 carries; made 3 INTs on defense.Hastin Nelson, BaldwynClass: JuniorPosition: WRVitals: 6-2, 170Buzz: Caught 34 passes for 786 yards, 9 TDs in eight games; has fully recovered from a foot injury suffered last season.Trey Petty, StarkvilleClass: JuniorPosition: QBVitals: 6-1, 190Buzz: Passed for 1,597 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs as first-year starter; rushed for 874 yards, 12 TDs on 161 carries.Drew Rowsey, BiggersvilleClass: JuniorPosition: QBVitals: 6-0, 165Buzz: Completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,692 yards, 22 TDs and just 3 INTs.Alex Sanford, OxfordClass: SeniorPosition: LBVitals: 6-3, 230Buzz: Recorded 120 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 blocked punts; committed to Arkansas.Isaac Smith, Itawamba AHSClass: SeniorPosition: S/RBVitals: 6-2, 200Buzz: Rushed for 1,196 yards, 23 TDs; had 320 yards, 5 TDs receiving; made 51 tackles, 5 INTs on defense.Jalen Washington, HoustonClass: JuniorPosition: RBVitals: 5-8, 195Buzz: Rushed for 2,003 yards, 21 TDs on 160 carries, averaging 222.6 yards per game. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Players To Watch Fred Adams Kylan Egerson Charleston French Keshawn Henley Mack Howard Jack Johnson Hastin Nelson Trey Petty Drew Rowsey Alex Sanford Isaac Smith Jalen Washington Class Td Position American Football Sport Tackle Senior Carry Miss Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters