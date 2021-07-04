FIRST TEAM

Bo Rock, Amory

Junior pitcher/third baseman

Posted a 7-2 record with 3.76 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 33 walks in 61 innings; hit .446 with 12 doubles, 7 HR, 50 RBIs, 25 runs.

Chris Smith, Hickory Flat

Senior pitcher/shortstop

Posted an 8-2 record with 0.98 ERA, 112 strikeouts, 12 walks in 57 innings; hit .553 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 7 HR, 32 RBIs, 45 runs, 32 walks.

Davis Oswalt, Nettleton

Senior pitcher/outfielder

Posted a 7-1 record with 0.70 ERA, 104 strikeouts, 15 walks in 69 2/3 innings; hit .411 with 9 doubles, 4 triples, 5 HR, 25 RBIs, 37 runs.

Hunter Elliott, Tupelo

Senior pitcher/first baseman

Posted a 10-1 record with 0.56 ERA, 126 strikeouts, 18 walks in 63 innings; hit .404 with 10 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 50 RBIs, 25 runs.

Jackson McCoy, Booneville

Senior pitcher/catcher

Posted a 9-0 record with 0.55 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 14 walks in 63 1/3 innings; hit .529 with 14 doubles, 5 triples, 7 HR, 46 RBIs, 42 runs.

Jaxin Settlemires, Kossuth

Senior pitcher/shortstop

Pitched 54 1/3 innings with a 2.96 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 34 walks; hit .533 with 14 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HR, 24 RBIs, 27 runs.

Jud Files, Mooreville

Sophomore pitcher/outfielder

Posted a 9-2 record with 1.18 ERA, 120 strikeouts, 46 walks in 70 2/3 innings; hit .412 with 10 doubles, 8 HR, 36 RBIs, 38 runs.

Kelly Crumpton, Oxford

Senior third baseman

Ole Miss signee hit .420 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR, 20 RBIs, 39 runs.

Matthew Roncalli, Saltillo

Junior catcher

Hit .383 with 8 doubles, 6 triples, 15 RBIs; threw out 24 runners on base paths; named Division 1-5A MVP.

Will Verdung, Corinth

Senior pitcher/shortstop

Posted a 5-1 record with 1.65 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 26 walks in 29 2/3 innings; hit .408 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 28 RBIs, 34 runs.

SECOND TEAM

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Junior outfielder

Batted .390 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 6 HR, 33 RBIs, 44 runs.

Channing Lackey, South Pontotoc

Senior first baseman

Batted .478 with 10 doubles, 6 HR, 35 RBIs, 28 runs; had .980 fielding percentage.

Hayden Fortune, Ripley

Senior shortstop

Batted .400 with 9 doubles, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs, 25 runs.

Hays Roth, Oxford

Senior pitcher/outfielder

Posted a 5-2 record with 2.54 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 19 walks in 41 1/3 innings; hit .382 with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 25 RBIs, 22 runs.

Khi Holiday, Tupelo Christian

Senior outfielder

Batted .471 with 3 doubles, 5 triples, 4 HR, 29 RBIs, 67 runs, 47 stolen bases.

Mason Morris, Tupelo

Junior pitcher/shortstop

Posted a 5-4 record with a 3.29 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 34 walks in 44 2/3 innings; hit .307 with 10 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 31 RBIs, 26 runs.

McClain Ray, Tupelo

Junior pitcher/outfielder

Posted a 4-0 record with 1.91 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 22 walks in 36 2/3 innings; hit .370 with 15 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 25 RBIs, 38 runs.

Noah Foster, Tupelo Christian

Senior pitcher/shortstop

Pitched 55 innings with a 4.58 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 44 walks; hit .462 with 8 doubles, 6 triples, 4 HR, 55 RBIs, 51 runs.

Stone Collier, IAHS

Junior pitcher/catcher

Pitched 48 1/3 innings with 2.31 ERA, 88 strikeouts, 13 walks; hit .440 with 9 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 26 RBIs.

Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc

Senior outfielder

Hit .371 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR, 19 RBIs, 33 runs; named Division 1-4A Offensive MVP.

