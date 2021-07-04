FIRST TEAM
Bo Rock, Amory
Junior pitcher/third baseman
Posted a 7-2 record with 3.76 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 33 walks in 61 innings; hit .446 with 12 doubles, 7 HR, 50 RBIs, 25 runs.
Chris Smith, Hickory Flat
Senior pitcher/shortstop
Posted an 8-2 record with 0.98 ERA, 112 strikeouts, 12 walks in 57 innings; hit .553 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 7 HR, 32 RBIs, 45 runs, 32 walks.
Davis Oswalt, Nettleton
Senior pitcher/outfielder
Posted a 7-1 record with 0.70 ERA, 104 strikeouts, 15 walks in 69 2/3 innings; hit .411 with 9 doubles, 4 triples, 5 HR, 25 RBIs, 37 runs.
Hunter Elliott, Tupelo
Senior pitcher/first baseman
Posted a 10-1 record with 0.56 ERA, 126 strikeouts, 18 walks in 63 innings; hit .404 with 10 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 50 RBIs, 25 runs.
Jackson McCoy, Booneville
Senior pitcher/catcher
Posted a 9-0 record with 0.55 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 14 walks in 63 1/3 innings; hit .529 with 14 doubles, 5 triples, 7 HR, 46 RBIs, 42 runs.
Jaxin Settlemires, Kossuth
Senior pitcher/shortstop
Pitched 54 1/3 innings with a 2.96 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 34 walks; hit .533 with 14 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HR, 24 RBIs, 27 runs.
Jud Files, Mooreville
Sophomore pitcher/outfielder
Posted a 9-2 record with 1.18 ERA, 120 strikeouts, 46 walks in 70 2/3 innings; hit .412 with 10 doubles, 8 HR, 36 RBIs, 38 runs.
Kelly Crumpton, Oxford
Senior third baseman
Ole Miss signee hit .420 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR, 20 RBIs, 39 runs.
Matthew Roncalli, Saltillo
Junior catcher
Hit .383 with 8 doubles, 6 triples, 15 RBIs; threw out 24 runners on base paths; named Division 1-5A MVP.
Will Verdung, Corinth
Senior pitcher/shortstop
Posted a 5-1 record with 1.65 ERA, 41 strikeouts, 26 walks in 29 2/3 innings; hit .408 with 12 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 28 RBIs, 34 runs.
SECOND TEAM
Carson Rowland, Pine Grove
Junior outfielder
Batted .390 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 6 HR, 33 RBIs, 44 runs.
Channing Lackey, South Pontotoc
Senior first baseman
Batted .478 with 10 doubles, 6 HR, 35 RBIs, 28 runs; had .980 fielding percentage.
Hayden Fortune, Ripley
Senior shortstop
Batted .400 with 9 doubles, 4 HRs, 28 RBIs, 25 runs.
Hays Roth, Oxford
Senior pitcher/outfielder
Posted a 5-2 record with 2.54 ERA, 64 strikeouts, 19 walks in 41 1/3 innings; hit .382 with 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 25 RBIs, 22 runs.
Khi Holiday, Tupelo Christian
Senior outfielder
Batted .471 with 3 doubles, 5 triples, 4 HR, 29 RBIs, 67 runs, 47 stolen bases.
Mason Morris, Tupelo
Junior pitcher/shortstop
Posted a 5-4 record with a 3.29 ERA, 57 strikeouts, 34 walks in 44 2/3 innings; hit .307 with 10 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 31 RBIs, 26 runs.
McClain Ray, Tupelo
Junior pitcher/outfielder
Posted a 4-0 record with 1.91 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 22 walks in 36 2/3 innings; hit .370 with 15 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 25 RBIs, 38 runs.
Noah Foster, Tupelo Christian
Senior pitcher/shortstop
Pitched 55 innings with a 4.58 ERA, 51 strikeouts, 44 walks; hit .462 with 8 doubles, 6 triples, 4 HR, 55 RBIs, 51 runs.
Stone Collier, IAHS
Junior pitcher/catcher
Pitched 48 1/3 innings with 2.31 ERA, 88 strikeouts, 13 walks; hit .440 with 9 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 26 RBIs.
Ty Roberson, North Pontotoc
Senior outfielder
Hit .371 with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR, 19 RBIs, 33 runs; named Division 1-4A Offensive MVP.