LARGE SCHOOL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

D.J. BURGESS

Sr., DE, Lafayette

Height: 6-3 Weight: 260

The Buzz: Recorded 120 tackles, 43 TFL, 17.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles; named Class 5A Mr. Football; Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.

JACARIUS CLAYTON

Sr., DL, Tupelo

Height: 6-6 Weight: 276

The Buzz: Recorded 58 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks; selected to Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game; Mississippi State signee.

GAVIN FREEMAN

Sr., LB, Itawamba AHS

Height: 6-2 Weight: 190

The Buzz: Made 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, scored 2 defensive TDs.

IMMANUEL GRIFFIN

Sr., RB, Ripley

Height: 5-9 Weight: 181

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,602 yards, 20 TDs on 230 carries; made 7 catches for 230 yards, 2 TDs.

RED PARKER

Sr., QB, Houston

Height: 6-1 Weight: 195

The Buzz: Completed 72 of 114 passes (63.2%) for 1,222 yards, 12 TDs and 1 INT; rushed for 1,001 yards, 20 TDs on 104 carries.

TREY PETTY

So., QB, Starkville

Height: 6-1 Weight: 190

The Buzz: First-year starter completed 129 of 214 passes (60.3%) for 1,597 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs; rushed for 874 yards, 12 TDs on 161 carries.

DAWSON PHILLIPS

Sr., QB, Mooreville

Height: 6-1 Weight: 175

The Buzz: Completed 259 of 394 passes (65.7%) for 3,798 yards, 41 TDs and 14 INTs, averaging 345.3 yards per game; rushed for 283 yards, 6 TDs on 90 carries.

ALEX SANFORD

Jr., DE/LB, Oxford

Height: 6-3 Weight: 231

The Buzz: Led team with 120 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 blocked punts; named to Class 6A all-state first team.

ISAAC SMITH

Jr., S/RB, Itawamba AHS

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,196 yards, 23 TDs on 121 carries; made 21 catches for 320 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, recorded 51 tackles, 5 INTs; Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.

NIC TOWNSEND

Sr., QB/WR, Pontotoc

Height: 5-11 Weight: 150

The Buzz: Made 30 catches for 462 yards, 5 TDs before moving to QB midway through season; rushed for 604 yards, 8 TDs on 98 carries.

JALEN WASHINGTON

So., RB, Houston

Height: 5-8 Weight: 190

The Buzz: Rushed for 2,003 yards, 21 TDs on 160 carries in just nine games; Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.

CAMERON YOUNG

Sr., RB, West Point

Height: 5-11 Weight: 190

The Buzz: Led prolific rushing attack with 1,344 yards, 18 TDs on 165 carries; led West Point to the Class 5A state title game.

SECOND TEAM

Fred Adams, Jr., CB, Tupelo

Braylon Burnside, So., WR, Starkville

Keon Cunningham, Sr., LB, West Point

Kylan Egerson, Jr., DB, Lafayette

E.J. Fisk, Sr., WR/CB, Saltillo

Cameron Knox, Sr., WR/SS, New Albany

Jacoby McQuiller, Sr., S, West Point

Jacob Scott, Sr., WR, Mooreville

Stratton Smith, Sr., OL, Oxford

Eric Thomas, Jr., DE, Starkville

Mario Wilbourn, Sr., LB, Lafayette

Justin Woods, So., DE, Pontotoc

SMALL SCHOOL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

MYLES COX

Sr., RB/LB, Belmont

Height: 5-10 Weight: 205

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,419 yards, 18 TDs on 201 carries in 9 games; had at least 100 yards rushing in each game; made 32 tackles on defense.

ZAE DAVIS

Sr., ATH, Biggersville

Height: 5-10 Weight: 170

The Buzz: Rushed for 763 yards, 11 TDs on 56 carries; made 20 catches for 455 yards, 4 TDs; had 3 punt return TDs, 3 kickoff return TDs; made 3 INTs on defense, returned 2 for TDs.

HAYES DOSSETT

Sr., DL, Tupelo Christian

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200

The Buzz: Recorded 87 tackles, 28 TFL, 4 sacks; named to Class 1A all-state second team.

ZY FORD

Sr., LB/RB, East Webster

Height: 6-1 Weight: 210

The Buzz: Recorded 139 tackles, 20 TFL, 7 sacks; rushed for 818 yards, 10 TDs on 116 carries; named Class 2A Mr. Football; Louisiana Tech signee.

CHARLESTON FRENCH

Jr., RB, Amory

Height: 5-8 Weight: 185

The Buzz: Rushed for 1,880 yards, 18 TDs on 215 carries; made 9 catches for 123 yards, 1 TD; named to Class 3A all-state first team.

JACK JOHNSON

Jr., QB/DB, Kossuth

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185

The Buzz: Completed 39 of 94 passes (41.5%) for 716 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; rushed for 1,045 yards, 15 TDs on 162 carries; recorded 47 tackles, 3 INTs on defense.

J.D. NANNEY

Sr., LB, Booneville

Height: 6-2 Weight: 225

The Buzz: Recorded 98 tackles, 5 TFL; named to Class 3A all-state second team.

HAYDEN ROBERTS

Sr., ATH, East Union

Height: 5-11 Weight: 165

The Buzz: Made 41 catches for 671 yards, 12 TDs; rushed for 227 yards on 26 carries; made 67 tackles, 2 INTs on defense; 2 kickoff return TDs, 1 field goal return TD.

KOBE SMITH

Sr., LB, East Webster

Height: 6-0 Weight: 190

The Buzz: Recorded 154 tackles, 36 TFL, 15 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles; named to Class 2A all-state first team.

RODNEY STEWART

Sr., DL, Baldwyn

Height: 5-10 Weight: 265

The Buzz: Recorded 98 tackles, 40 TFL, 15 sacks; named to Class 2A all-state first team.

BRITTEN TRAYLOR

So., WR/SS, Potts Camp

Height: 6-1 Weight: 165

The Buzz: Made 28 catches for 849 yards, 9 TDs, averaging 30.3 yards per catch; made 40 tackles, 4 INTs on defense.

TRACE WEGMANN

Jr., OL/DL, Kossuth

Height: 6-4 Weight: 250

The Buzz: Recorded 115 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; started at guard on offensive line; named to Class 3A all-state first team.

SECOND TEAM

Peyton Aldridge, Jr., QB, Potts Camp

Jojo Christian, Sr., RB/LB, Baldwyn

T.J. Fields, Sr., WR/DB, Aberdeen

Cameron Haynes, Jr., DB, Amory

Rye Howard, Sr., RB/LB, Hamilton

Rett Johnson, Jr., QB, East Union

Jamaury Marshall, Jr., QB, Baldwyn

Roderick Patterson, Sr., RB, Nettleton

Drew Rowsey, Sr., QB, Biggersville

Nathaniel Walker, So., LB, Amory

Jaden Warren, Sr., LB/RB, Tupelo Christian

Jon Paul Yates, Sr., WR/DB, Tupelo Christian

