LARGE SCHOOL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
D.J. BURGESS
Sr., DE, Lafayette
Height: 6-3 Weight: 260
The Buzz: Recorded 120 tackles, 43 TFL, 17.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles; named Class 5A Mr. Football; Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year.
JACARIUS CLAYTON
Sr., DL, Tupelo
Height: 6-6 Weight: 276
The Buzz: Recorded 58 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks; selected to Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game; Mississippi State signee.
GAVIN FREEMAN
Sr., LB, Itawamba AHS
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Made 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 6 INTs, 3 fumble recoveries, scored 2 defensive TDs.
IMMANUEL GRIFFIN
Sr., RB, Ripley
Height: 5-9 Weight: 181
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,602 yards, 20 TDs on 230 carries; made 7 catches for 230 yards, 2 TDs.
RED PARKER
Sr., QB, Houston
Height: 6-1 Weight: 195
The Buzz: Completed 72 of 114 passes (63.2%) for 1,222 yards, 12 TDs and 1 INT; rushed for 1,001 yards, 20 TDs on 104 carries.
TREY PETTY
So., QB, Starkville
Height: 6-1 Weight: 190
The Buzz: First-year starter completed 129 of 214 passes (60.3%) for 1,597 yards, 14 TDs, 5 INTs; rushed for 874 yards, 12 TDs on 161 carries.
DAWSON PHILLIPS
Sr., QB, Mooreville
Height: 6-1 Weight: 175
The Buzz: Completed 259 of 394 passes (65.7%) for 3,798 yards, 41 TDs and 14 INTs, averaging 345.3 yards per game; rushed for 283 yards, 6 TDs on 90 carries.
ALEX SANFORD
Jr., DE/LB, Oxford
Height: 6-3 Weight: 231
The Buzz: Led team with 120 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 blocked punts; named to Class 6A all-state first team.
ISAAC SMITH
Jr., S/RB, Itawamba AHS
Height: 6-1 Weight: 180
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,196 yards, 23 TDs on 121 carries; made 21 catches for 320 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, recorded 51 tackles, 5 INTs; Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year.
NIC TOWNSEND
Sr., QB/WR, Pontotoc
Height: 5-11 Weight: 150
The Buzz: Made 30 catches for 462 yards, 5 TDs before moving to QB midway through season; rushed for 604 yards, 8 TDs on 98 carries.
JALEN WASHINGTON
So., RB, Houston
Height: 5-8 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Rushed for 2,003 yards, 21 TDs on 160 carries in just nine games; Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year.
CAMERON YOUNG
Sr., RB, West Point
Height: 5-11 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Led prolific rushing attack with 1,344 yards, 18 TDs on 165 carries; led West Point to the Class 5A state title game.
SECOND TEAM
Fred Adams, Jr., CB, Tupelo
Braylon Burnside, So., WR, Starkville
Keon Cunningham, Sr., LB, West Point
Kylan Egerson, Jr., DB, Lafayette
E.J. Fisk, Sr., WR/CB, Saltillo
Cameron Knox, Sr., WR/SS, New Albany
Jacoby McQuiller, Sr., S, West Point
Jacob Scott, Sr., WR, Mooreville
Stratton Smith, Sr., OL, Oxford
Eric Thomas, Jr., DE, Starkville
Mario Wilbourn, Sr., LB, Lafayette
Justin Woods, So., DE, Pontotoc
SMALL SCHOOL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
MYLES COX
Sr., RB/LB, Belmont
Height: 5-10 Weight: 205
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,419 yards, 18 TDs on 201 carries in 9 games; had at least 100 yards rushing in each game; made 32 tackles on defense.
ZAE DAVIS
Sr., ATH, Biggersville
Height: 5-10 Weight: 170
The Buzz: Rushed for 763 yards, 11 TDs on 56 carries; made 20 catches for 455 yards, 4 TDs; had 3 punt return TDs, 3 kickoff return TDs; made 3 INTs on defense, returned 2 for TDs.
HAYES DOSSETT
Sr., DL, Tupelo Christian
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200
The Buzz: Recorded 87 tackles, 28 TFL, 4 sacks; named to Class 1A all-state second team.
ZY FORD
Sr., LB/RB, East Webster
Height: 6-1 Weight: 210
The Buzz: Recorded 139 tackles, 20 TFL, 7 sacks; rushed for 818 yards, 10 TDs on 116 carries; named Class 2A Mr. Football; Louisiana Tech signee.
CHARLESTON FRENCH
Jr., RB, Amory
Height: 5-8 Weight: 185
The Buzz: Rushed for 1,880 yards, 18 TDs on 215 carries; made 9 catches for 123 yards, 1 TD; named to Class 3A all-state first team.
JACK JOHNSON
Jr., QB/DB, Kossuth
Height: 6-0 Weight: 185
The Buzz: Completed 39 of 94 passes (41.5%) for 716 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; rushed for 1,045 yards, 15 TDs on 162 carries; recorded 47 tackles, 3 INTs on defense.
J.D. NANNEY
Sr., LB, Booneville
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225
The Buzz: Recorded 98 tackles, 5 TFL; named to Class 3A all-state second team.
HAYDEN ROBERTS
Sr., ATH, East Union
Height: 5-11 Weight: 165
The Buzz: Made 41 catches for 671 yards, 12 TDs; rushed for 227 yards on 26 carries; made 67 tackles, 2 INTs on defense; 2 kickoff return TDs, 1 field goal return TD.
KOBE SMITH
Sr., LB, East Webster
Height: 6-0 Weight: 190
The Buzz: Recorded 154 tackles, 36 TFL, 15 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles; named to Class 2A all-state first team.
RODNEY STEWART
Sr., DL, Baldwyn
Height: 5-10 Weight: 265
The Buzz: Recorded 98 tackles, 40 TFL, 15 sacks; named to Class 2A all-state first team.
BRITTEN TRAYLOR
So., WR/SS, Potts Camp
Height: 6-1 Weight: 165
The Buzz: Made 28 catches for 849 yards, 9 TDs, averaging 30.3 yards per catch; made 40 tackles, 4 INTs on defense.
TRACE WEGMANN
Jr., OL/DL, Kossuth
Height: 6-4 Weight: 250
The Buzz: Recorded 115 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; started at guard on offensive line; named to Class 3A all-state first team.
SECOND TEAM
Peyton Aldridge, Jr., QB, Potts Camp
Jojo Christian, Sr., RB/LB, Baldwyn
T.J. Fields, Sr., WR/DB, Aberdeen
Cameron Haynes, Jr., DB, Amory
Rye Howard, Sr., RB/LB, Hamilton
Rett Johnson, Jr., QB, East Union
Jamaury Marshall, Jr., QB, Baldwyn
Roderick Patterson, Sr., RB, Nettleton
Drew Rowsey, Sr., QB, Biggersville
Nathaniel Walker, So., LB, Amory
Jaden Warren, Sr., LB/RB, Tupelo Christian
Jon Paul Yates, Sr., WR/DB, Tupelo Christian