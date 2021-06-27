Emily Coggin

FIRST TEAM

Lynsey Barber, Mantachie

Senior catcher

• Batted .573 with a .628 OBP, 20 doubles, 6 triples, 32 RBIs, 48 runs, only 1 strikeout.

Rylie Bearden, Tishomingo Co.

Junior pitcher

• Posted 22-3 record with 1.71 ERA, 191 strikeouts, 38 walks in 135 1/3 innings; hit .571 with 36 RBIs.

Hallie Burns, Booneville

Sophomore pitcher/third baseman

• Posted 24-1 record with 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts, 26 walks in 169 1/3 innings; batted .409 with 10 doubles, 3 HR, 36 RBIs.

Emily Coggin, East Union

Senior pitcher/first baseman

• Posted a 16-8 record with 2.91 ERA, 153 strikeouts, 41 walks in 139 2/3 innings; hit .495 with 19 doubles, 12 HR, 47 RBIs.

Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle

Junior catcher

• Hit .500 with 8 doubles, 5 triples, 8 HR, 33 RBIs, 21 stolen bases; led Myrtle to 1A state title.

Allyson Harrison, South Pontotoc

Senior pitcher

• Posted a 16-3 record with 0.67 ERA, 191 strikeouts and 18 walks; batted .400 with 13 stolen bases.

Paige Kilgore, Houston

Senior pitcher

• Posted a 22-2 record with 1.21 ERA, 247 strikeouts, 41 walks in 144 2/3 innings; hit .453 with 14 doubles, 29 RBIs.

Ramsey Montgomery, Mantachie

Freshman pitcher

• Posted a 23-7-2 record with 1.48 ERA, 291 strikeouts, 35 walks in 178 1/3 innings; hit .541 with 20 doubles, 6 HR, 44 RBIs, 28 runs.

Annie Orman, West Union

Senior shortstop

• Ole Miss signee batted .569 with a .702 OBP, 10 doubles, 9 HR, 30 RBIs, 33 runs, 25 walks; hit .789 in playoffs.

Maddie Terrell, Vardaman

Sophomore catcher

• Batted .533 with 7 HR, 27 RBIs, 30 runs, 14 stolen bases; had .938 fielding pct.

SECOND TEAM

Arianna Campbell, Calhoun City

Senior first baseman/third baseman

• Batted .597 with 10 doubles, 3 HR, 30 RBIs, 21 runs; had .986 fielding pct.

Kaily Edwards, Ingomar

Senior catcher

• Batted .559 with a .620 OBP, 12 doubles, 21 RBIs, 25 runs, 18 stolen bases.

Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove

Sophomore catcher

• Batted .570 with 14 doubles, 10 triples, 29 RBIs, 48 runs, 19 stolen bases; had .995 fielding pct.

Blakely Gill, Houston

Freshman catcher

• Batted .553 with .620 OBP, 15 doubles, 8 triples, 7 HR, 44 RBIs; had .981 fielding pct.

Makynlie Jones, Vardaman

Junior pitcher/second baseman

• Posted a 16-9 record with 1.89 ERA, 71 strikeouts, 25 walks in 100 innings; hit .517 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs, 27 runs.

Joryie McKnight, Pontotoc

Sophomore outfielder

• Batted .506 with 22 RBIs, 25 runs; named Division 2-4A Offensive Player of the Year.

Rebekah Pilcher, South Pontotoc

Junior catcher

• Batted .554 with 10 doubles, 12 stolen bases.

Caylie Streich, Myrtle

Junior pitcher

• Posted a 28-4 record with 1.75 ERA, 185 Ks, 22 walks; was 8-0 in playoffs with 0.26 ERA.

Emma Rose Thompson, Hatley

Junior third baseman

• Batted .471 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 4 HR, 40 RBIs, 30 runs; had .929 fielding pct.

Reese Vanlandingham, Saltillo

Senior outfielder

• Batted .471 with a .525 OBP, 11 doubles, 5 triples, 22 RBIs, 24 runs, 25 stolen bases.

