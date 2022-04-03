FIRST TEAM

Jaylen Edwards, Pontotoc

Senior guard

• Averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game; shot 37.5% on 3-pointers, 79.1% on free throws.

London Fields, Tupelo

Junior guard

• Averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds per game; led Tupelo to Class 6A quarterfinals.

Makhi Myles, Starkville

Junior forward

• Averaged 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game.

Carson Rowland, Pine Grove

Senior guard

• Averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game; led Panthers to 2A title.

Gavin Shannon, Tupelo

Junior forward

• Averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds per game; two-time All-Area selection.

SECOND TEAM

Joe Haze Austin, South Pontotoc

Senior forward

• Averaged 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals per game; shot 45% from field, 70% on free throws.

Kamron Carter, New Albany

Senior guard

• Averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game; shot 31% on 3-pointers.

Dailin Cooperwood, Okolona

Senior guard

• Averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals per game.

Devin Moore, H.W. Byers

Senior forward

• Averaged 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game; led Byers to 1A final.

Tyler Shephard, Pontotoc

Junior guard

• Averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game; shot 71.4% on free throws.

THIRD TEAM

Braxton Bishop, Tupelo

Senior guard

• Averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 assists per game; selected to Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.

Zae Davis, Biggersville

Senior guard

• Averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals per game; led Lions to 1A title.

Karon Hooper, Bruce

Senior guard/forward

• Averaged 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals per game; shot 55% from field.

M.J. Smith, West Point

Junior forward

• Houston transfer averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game.

LaTrell Vance, Ripley

Senior guard

• Averaged 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals per game.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus