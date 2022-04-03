2022 All-Area Boys Basketball Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FIRST TEAMJaylen Edwards, PontotocSenior guard• Averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game; shot 37.5% on 3-pointers, 79.1% on free throws.London Fields, TupeloJunior guard• Averaged 17.1 points, 6.2 rebounds per game; led Tupelo to Class 6A quarterfinals.Makhi Myles, StarkvilleJunior forward• Averaged 22.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game.Carson Rowland, Pine GroveSenior guard• Averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game; led Panthers to 2A title.Gavin Shannon, TupeloJunior forward• Averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds per game; two-time All-Area selection.SECOND TEAMJoe Haze Austin, South PontotocSenior forward• Averaged 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 steals per game; shot 45% from field, 70% on free throws.Kamron Carter, New AlbanySenior guard• Averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game; shot 31% on 3-pointers.Dailin Cooperwood, OkolonaSenior guard• Averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.0 steals per game.Devin Moore, H.W. ByersSenior forward• Averaged 18.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game; led Byers to 1A final.Tyler Shephard, PontotocJunior guard• Averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game; shot 71.4% on free throws.THIRD TEAMBraxton Bishop, TupeloSenior guard• Averaged 10.0 points, 6.5 assists per game; selected to Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.Zae Davis, BiggersvilleSenior guard• Averaged 16.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.1 steals per game; led Lions to 1A title.Karon Hooper, BruceSenior guard/forward• Averaged 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals per game; shot 55% from field.M.J. Smith, West PointJunior forward• Houston transfer averaged 17.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks per game.LaTrell Vance, RipleySenior guard• Averaged 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.8 steals per game. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball All-area Basketball Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters