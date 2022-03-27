2022 All-Area Boys Soccer Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 27, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +10 Belk +10 Buchanan +10 Castro +10 Conerly +10 Elders +10 Favela +10 Hernandez +10 Rangel +10 Reese +10 Rodriguez +10 Stanford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Aiden Belk, OxfordSenior center midfielder• Recorded 8 goals, 15 assists.Andy Buchanan, SaltilloJunior striker• Recorded 17 goals, 9 assists.McKhi Castro, RipleyJunior forward• Had 18 goals, 4 assists.Reed Conerly, TupeloSenior defender• Recorded 3 goals, 10 assists.Tim Elders, TupeloSenior midfielder• Recorded 17 goals, 11 assists.Jorge Favela, New AlbanyJunior center midfielder• Recorded 6 goals, 15 assists.Kevin Hernandez, New AlbanySenior forward/wing• Scored 19 goals with 11 assists.Alan Rangel, RipleySenior midfielder• Recorded 14 goals, 6 assists.Clayton Reese, AmorySenior left wing• Had area-leading 37 goals to go with 8 assists.Frank Rodriguez, Itawamba AHSJunior center midfielder/wing• Had 14 goals, 6 assists.Reed Stanford, AmorySenior midfielder/forward• Recorded 17 goals, 11 assists.Ryan Thistle, TupeloSenior midfielder• Had 14 goals, 7 assists; Delta State signee. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Soccer All-area Soccer Aiden Belk Andy Buchanan Mckhi Castro Reed Conerly Tim Elders Jorge Favela Kevin Hernandez Alex Rangel Clayton Reese Frank Rodriguez Reed Stanford Ryan Thistle Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters