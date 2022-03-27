Aiden Belk, Oxford

Senior center midfielder

• Recorded 8 goals, 15 assists.

Andy Buchanan, Saltillo

Junior striker

• Recorded 17 goals, 9 assists.

McKhi Castro, Ripley

Junior forward

• Had 18 goals, 4 assists.

Reed Conerly, Tupelo

Senior defender

• Recorded 3 goals, 10 assists.

Tim Elders, Tupelo

Senior midfielder

• Recorded 17 goals, 11 assists.

Jorge Favela, New Albany

Junior center midfielder

• Recorded 6 goals, 15 assists.

Kevin Hernandez, New Albany

Senior forward/wing

• Scored 19 goals with 11 assists.

Alan Rangel, Ripley

Senior midfielder

• Recorded 14 goals, 6 assists.

Clayton Reese, Amory

Senior left wing

• Had area-leading 37 goals to go with 8 assists.

Frank Rodriguez, Itawamba AHS

Junior center midfielder/wing

• Had 14 goals, 6 assists.

Reed Stanford, Amory

Senior midfielder/forward

• Recorded 17 goals, 11 assists.

Ryan Thistle, Tupelo

Senior midfielder

• Had 14 goals, 7 assists; Delta State signee.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

