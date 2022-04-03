2022 All-Area Girls Basketball Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FIRST TEAMAllie Beckley, PontotocSenior guard• Point guard averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 steals per game; shot 51% from field, 32% on 3-pointers.Samya Brooks, PontotocSenior forward• Averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds per game; Alabama State signee; shot 56% from field.Kinsley Gordon, MyrtleSenior guard• Averaged 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.6 steals per game.Madi Kate Vuncannon, WalnutJunior guard• Averaged 28.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals per game; shot 47% from field, 41% on 3-pointers.Lily Whitley, New SiteSenior forward• Averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game; shot 76% on free throws.SECOND TEAMReese Moore, Tishomingo Co.Sophomore guard• Averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds per game; shot 38% on 3-pointers.Macie Phifer, IngomarFreshman forward• Averaged 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game; shot 58% from field, 36% on 3-pointers.Asia Stafford, BiggersvilleJunior forward• Averaged 18.0 points, 14.0 rebounds per game; shot 56% from field; led Biggersville to 1A title.Mary-Grace Storment, BelmontJunior guard• Averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game; led Belmont to 2A state final.Alorian Story, RipleySophomore center• Averaged 22.0 points, 12.0 rebounds per game.THIRD TEAMTaitiana Beene, BoonevilleSenior guardAveraged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 5.0 steals per game; led Booneville to 3A title.Madison Bennett, Tishomingo Co.Senior guard• Averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 steals per game; shot 30% on 3-pointers; led Tish to 4A state final.Jamyia Bowen, PontotocSenior forward• Averaged 14.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.6 blocks per game; shot 58% from field.Carlie Brock, BelmontFreshman guard• Point guard averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals per game.Mariah Reed-Jones, LafayetteJunior guard• Averaged 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals per game; shot 46% from field, 31% on 3-pointers. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Basketball All-area Basketball Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters