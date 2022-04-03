FIRST TEAM

Allie Beckley, Pontotoc

Senior guard

• Point guard averaged 11.9 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 steals per game; shot 51% from field, 32% on 3-pointers.

Samya Brooks, Pontotoc

Senior forward

• Averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds per game; Alabama State signee; shot 56% from field.

Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle

Senior guard

• Averaged 28.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.6 steals per game.

Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut

Junior guard

• Averaged 28.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.8 steals per game; shot 47% from field, 41% on 3-pointers.

Lily Whitley, New Site

Senior forward

• Averaged 19.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game; shot 76% on free throws.

SECOND TEAM

Reese Moore, Tishomingo Co.

Sophomore guard

• Averaged 16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds per game; shot 38% on 3-pointers.

Macie Phifer, Ingomar

Freshman forward

• Averaged 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game; shot 58% from field, 36% on 3-pointers.

Asia Stafford, Biggersville

Junior forward

• Averaged 18.0 points, 14.0 rebounds per game; shot 56% from field; led Biggersville to 1A title.

Mary-Grace Storment, Belmont

Junior guard

• Averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals per game; led Belmont to 2A state final.

Alorian Story, Ripley

Sophomore center

• Averaged 22.0 points, 12.0 rebounds per game.

THIRD TEAM

Taitiana Beene, Booneville

Senior guard

Averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 5.0 steals per game; led Booneville to 3A title.

Madison Bennett, Tishomingo Co.

Senior guard

• Averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 steals per game; shot 30% on 3-pointers; led Tish to 4A state final.

Jamyia Bowen, Pontotoc

Senior forward

• Averaged 14.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 7.6 blocks per game; shot 58% from field.

Carlie Brock, Belmont

Freshman guard

• Point guard averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.4 steals per game.

Mariah Reed-Jones, Lafayette

Junior guard

• Averaged 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 steals per game; shot 46% from field, 31% on 3-pointers.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus