2022 All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Caitlyn Carnathan, Saltillo
Senior forward
• Recorded 26 goals, 12 assists.

Ivy Dennis, Oxford
Senior center midfielder
• Had 10 goals, 15 assists.

Sammi Jo Doyle, New Albany
Junior forward
• Notched 28 goals, 15 assists; led New Albany to Class 4A state final.

Haley Guare, Corinth
Freshman goalkeeper
• Made 127 saves, recorded 7 shutouts; saved 9 of 13 penalty kicks.

Avery Hooker, Tupelo
Senior forward
• Had 10 goals, 5 assists.

Caroline King, New Albany
Senior forward
• Recorded 21 goals, 13 assists.

Parker Martin, Oxford
Junior forward
• Scored 26 goals to go with 12 assists.

Julianna Motes, Itawamba AHS
• Scored 27 goals and had 12 assists.

Caroline Perkins, Lafayette
Freshman forward
• Recorded 33 goals.

Julia Perkins, Lafayette
Junior forward
• Had 29 goals; led Lafayette to 5A state final.

Jasmine Steinman, Tupelo Christian
Sophomore center forward
• Had 18 goals, 6 assists.

Macie Williams, Amory
Senior midfielder
• Scored 24 goals to go with 8 assists.