Caitlyn Carnathan, Saltillo

Senior forward

• Recorded 26 goals, 12 assists.

Ivy Dennis, Oxford

Senior center midfielder

• Had 10 goals, 15 assists.

Sammi Jo Doyle, New Albany

Junior forward

• Notched 28 goals, 15 assists; led New Albany to Class 4A state final.

Haley Guare, Corinth

Freshman goalkeeper

• Made 127 saves, recorded 7 shutouts; saved 9 of 13 penalty kicks.

Avery Hooker, Tupelo

Senior forward

• Had 10 goals, 5 assists.

Caroline King, New Albany

Senior forward

• Recorded 21 goals, 13 assists.

Parker Martin, Oxford

Junior forward

• Scored 26 goals to go with 12 assists.

Julianna Motes, Itawamba AHS

• Scored 27 goals and had 12 assists.

Caroline Perkins, Lafayette

Freshman forward

• Recorded 33 goals.

Julia Perkins, Lafayette

Junior forward

• Had 29 goals; led Lafayette to 5A state final.

Jasmine Steinman, Tupelo Christian

Sophomore center forward

• Had 18 goals, 6 assists.

Macie Williams, Amory

Senior midfielder

• Scored 24 goals to go with 8 assists.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus