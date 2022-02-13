2022 Baseball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 13, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rudy Baldwin, P/C, Sr., East Union• Posted 9-2 record, 2.01 ERA, 107 strikeouts; batted .312 with 27 RBIs.Jackson Cheek, C, Sr., Nettleton• Batted .370 with 4 HR, 26 RBIs, 31 runs, 26 stolen bases.Hank Eaton, SS/P, So., Kossuth• Auburn committed batted .350 with 18 RBIs; posted 8-2 record, 2.24 ERA, 122 strikeouts.Jud Files, P/OF, Jr., Mooreville• Posted 9-2 record, 1.18 ERA, 120 strikeouts; batted .412 with 8 HR, 36 RBIs.Mason Morris, P/SS, Sr., Tupelo• Posted 5-4 record, 3.29 ERA, 57 strikeouts; batted .307 with 5 HR, 31 RBIs.McClain Ray, P/OF, Sr., Tupelo• Posted 4-0 record, 1.91 ERA, 54 strikeouts; batted .370 with 3 HRs, 25 RBIs.Bo Rock, P/3B, Sr., Amory• Posted 7-2 record, 3.76 ERA, 80 strikeouts; batted .446 with 7 HR, 50 RBIs.Matthew Roncalli, C, Sr., Saltillo• Batted .383 with 15 RBIs; led Tigers to 5A state title.Carson Rowland, OF, Sr., Pine Grove• Batted .390 with 6 HRs, 33 RBIs, 44 runs.Campbell Smithwick, C, Jr., Oxford• Batted .410 with 28 RBIs, 7 SB at Conway (S.C.). brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball Rudy Baldwin Jackson Cheek Hank Eaton Jud Files Mason Morris Mcclain Ray Bo Rock Matthew Roncalli Carson Rowland Campbell Smithwick Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters