FIRST TEAM

J.W. Armistead, Mooreville

Senior pitcher/catcher/first baseman

• Batted .364 with 7 home runs, 35 RBIs, 27 runs, 12 stolen bases; posted a 9-1 record, 1.46 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 27 walks in 52 2/3 innings.

Rudy Baldwyn, East Union

Senior pitcher/catcher

• Posted a 12-0 record, 1.08 ERA, 126 strikeouts in 65 innings; led Urchins to 2A state title.

Jackson Cheek, Nettleton

Senior outfielder/pitcher

• Batted .468 with 16 doubles, 9 home runs, 37 RBIs, 32 runs; posted 4-2 record, 3.50 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 29 walks in 32 innings.

Drake Douglas, Saltillo

Junior pitcher/outfielder

• Posted a 7-1 record, 1.03 ERA, 84 strikeouts, 31 walks in 54 1/3 innings.

Tre Gunn, Biggersville

Sophomore outfielder

• Batted .505 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs, 32 runs, 31 stolen bases; made just 2 errors in the field.

Rett Johnson, East Union

Junior shortstop

• Batted .474 with 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 45 RBIs, 55 runs, 34 stolen bases.

Hayden Roberts, East Union

Senior outfielder/pitcher

• Batted .394 with 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 43 RBIs, 43 runs, 26 stolen bases; posted a 9-0 record, 1.72 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 61 innings.

Bo Rock, Amory

Senior third baseman/pitcher

• Batted .358 with 7 doubles, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 29 runs; posted 8-1 record, 1.97 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 11 walks in 53 1/3 innings; MAC 3A Player of the Year.

Campbell Smithwick, Oxford

Junior catcher

• Batted .432 with 14 doubles, 5 home runs, 33 RBIs, 31 runs, 13 stolen bases; had .986 fielding pct.

Tyrus Williams, Lafayette

Senior outfielder

• Batted .425 with 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 20 RBIs, 42 runs, 18 stolen bases; Division 2-5A Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Jon Robert Carnes, Pontotoc

Junior first baseman/pitcher

• Batted .380 with 11 home runs, 51 RBIs; posted a 6-3 record, 3.46 ERA, 102 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.

Luis Cano, Belmont

Senior shortstop/pitcher

• Posted 7-1 record, 0.84 ERA, 111 strikeouts, 13 walks in 58 innings; batted .286 with 15 RBIs.

Stone Collier, Itawamba AHS

Senior catcher/infielder

• Batted .440 with 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 24 RBIs, 18 runs; had a .977 fielding pct.

Brice Deaton, Pontotoc

Senior shortstop/pitcher

• Batted .406 with 9 home runs, 42 RBIs; posted a 6-3 record, 2.55 ERA, 95 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.

Walker Maranto, Amory

Junior catcher

• Batted .365 with 5 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 36 RBIs, 20 runs; had a .987 fielding pct.

Evan McCarthy, Saltillo

Senior first baseman

• Batted .385 with 12 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 42 RBIs.

Mason McMillin, Mooreville

Sophomore second baseman/pitcher

• Batted .385 with 5 home runs, 27 RBIs, 25 runs, 11 stolen bases; posted an 8-1 record, 4.59 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.

Matthew Roncalli, Saltillo

Senior catcher

• Batted .384 with 14 doubles, 4 triples, 25 RBIs.

Drew Rowsey, Biggersville

Sophomore infielder/pitcher

• Batted .438 with 29 RBIs, 27 runs, 14 stolen bases; posted an 8-2 record, 1.26 ERA, 87 strikeouts, 24 walks in 66 2/3 innings.

Jon Paul Yates, Tupelo Christian

Senior shortstop

• Batted .494 with 12 doubles, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs, 53 runs, 42 stolen bases.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

