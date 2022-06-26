FIRST TEAM
J.W. Armistead, Mooreville
Senior pitcher/catcher/first baseman
• Batted .364 with 7 home runs, 35 RBIs, 27 runs, 12 stolen bases; posted a 9-1 record, 1.46 ERA, 73 strikeouts, 27 walks in 52 2/3 innings.
Rudy Baldwyn, East Union
Senior pitcher/catcher
• Posted a 12-0 record, 1.08 ERA, 126 strikeouts in 65 innings; led Urchins to 2A state title.
Jackson Cheek, Nettleton
Senior outfielder/pitcher
• Batted .468 with 16 doubles, 9 home runs, 37 RBIs, 32 runs; posted 4-2 record, 3.50 ERA, 60 strikeouts, 29 walks in 32 innings.
Drake Douglas, Saltillo
Junior pitcher/outfielder
• Posted a 7-1 record, 1.03 ERA, 84 strikeouts, 31 walks in 54 1/3 innings.
Tre Gunn, Biggersville
Sophomore outfielder
• Batted .505 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs, 32 runs, 31 stolen bases; made just 2 errors in the field.
Rett Johnson, East Union
Junior shortstop
• Batted .474 with 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 45 RBIs, 55 runs, 34 stolen bases.
Hayden Roberts, East Union
Senior outfielder/pitcher
• Batted .394 with 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 43 RBIs, 43 runs, 26 stolen bases; posted a 9-0 record, 1.72 ERA, 81 strikeouts in 61 innings.
Bo Rock, Amory
Senior third baseman/pitcher
• Batted .358 with 7 doubles, 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 29 runs; posted 8-1 record, 1.97 ERA, 69 strikeouts, 11 walks in 53 1/3 innings; MAC 3A Player of the Year.
Campbell Smithwick, Oxford
Junior catcher
• Batted .432 with 14 doubles, 5 home runs, 33 RBIs, 31 runs, 13 stolen bases; had .986 fielding pct.
Tyrus Williams, Lafayette
Senior outfielder
• Batted .425 with 9 doubles, 3 home runs, 20 RBIs, 42 runs, 18 stolen bases; Division 2-5A Player of the Year.
SECOND TEAM
Jon Robert Carnes, Pontotoc
Junior first baseman/pitcher
• Batted .380 with 11 home runs, 51 RBIs; posted a 6-3 record, 3.46 ERA, 102 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.
Luis Cano, Belmont
Senior shortstop/pitcher
• Posted 7-1 record, 0.84 ERA, 111 strikeouts, 13 walks in 58 innings; batted .286 with 15 RBIs.
Stone Collier, Itawamba AHS
Senior catcher/infielder
• Batted .440 with 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 24 RBIs, 18 runs; had a .977 fielding pct.
Brice Deaton, Pontotoc
Senior shortstop/pitcher
• Batted .406 with 9 home runs, 42 RBIs; posted a 6-3 record, 2.55 ERA, 95 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.
Walker Maranto, Amory
Junior catcher
• Batted .365 with 5 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 36 RBIs, 20 runs; had a .987 fielding pct.
Evan McCarthy, Saltillo
Senior first baseman
• Batted .385 with 12 doubles, 3 triples, 7 home runs, 42 RBIs.
Mason McMillin, Mooreville
Sophomore second baseman/pitcher
• Batted .385 with 5 home runs, 27 RBIs, 25 runs, 11 stolen bases; posted an 8-1 record, 4.59 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings.
Matthew Roncalli, Saltillo
Senior catcher
• Batted .384 with 14 doubles, 4 triples, 25 RBIs.
Drew Rowsey, Biggersville
Sophomore infielder/pitcher
• Batted .438 with 29 RBIs, 27 runs, 14 stolen bases; posted an 8-2 record, 1.26 ERA, 87 strikeouts, 24 walks in 66 2/3 innings.
Jon Paul Yates, Tupelo Christian
Senior shortstop
• Batted .494 with 12 doubles, 4 home runs, 27 RBIs, 53 runs, 42 stolen bases.