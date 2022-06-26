FIRST TEAM
Hallie Burns, Booneville
Junior pitcher/third baseman
• Posted a 20-5 record, 0.34 ERA, 293 strikeouts, 24 walks in 163 2/3 innings; batted .402 with 29 RBIs.
Caitlyn Carnathan, Saltillo
Senior pitcher/infielder
• Batted .438 with 19 RBIs, 39 runs, 21 stolen bases; had 5-0 record, 1.04 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 14 walks in 47 1/3 innings.
Peyton Flora, East Webster
Junior shortstop
• Batted .547 with 20 doubles, 5 triples, 27 RBIs, 52 runs; led East Webster to 2A state title.
Kinsley Gordon, Myrtle
Senior catcher
• Batted .598 with 12 doubles, 5 home runs, 35 RBIs, 41 runs, 32 stolen bases; struck out just twice.
Makynlie Jones, Vardaman
Senior pitcher/second baseman
• Batted .568 with 8 home runs, 43 RBIs, 40 runs, 29 stolen bases; posted a 17-6 record, 2.82 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 48 walks.
Ramsey Montgomery, Mantachie
Sophomore pitcher
• Batted .582 with 17 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 22 RBIs, 22 runs; posted a 26-8 record, 0.55 ERA, 287 strikeouts, 15 walks in 151 1/3 innings.
Rebekah Pilcher, South Pontotoc
Senior catcher
• Batted .519 with 14 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs; Division 2-4A Player of the Year.
Jorja Roberson, East Union
Senior outfielder
• Batted .500 with 17 doubles, 5 triples, 6 home runs, 48 RBIs; Division 1-2A Player of the Year.
Maddie Terrell, Vardaman
Junior catcher
• Batted .600 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 15 home runs, 54 RBIs, 66 runs, 34 stolen bases; threw out 11 of 18 base stealers.
A.K. Willingham, Saltillo
Sophomore pitcher/infielder
• Batted .387 with 8 doubles, 21 RBIs, 19 runs; posted 8-2 record, 1.00 ERA, 156 strikeouts, 10 walks in 84 innnings.
SECOND TEAM
Sydney Bean, Houston
Junior pitcher/outfielder
• Batted .510 with 6 triples, 4 home runs, 34 RBIs, 38 runs, 27 stolen bases; posted a 13-3 record, 2.35 ERA, 146 strikeouts, 66 walks in 145 2/3 innings.
Rylie Bearden, Tishomingo County
Senior pitcher
• Batted .478 with 15 RBIs; posted 18-5 record, 2.02 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 41 walks in 122 innings.
Allie Beckley, Pontotoc
Senior shortstop
• Batted .381 with 12 RBIs, 28 runs, 24 stolen bases; struck out just 3 times.
Lucy Cochran, East Union
7th grade pitcher
• Batted .455 with 4 home runs, 32 RBIs; posted a 20-1 record, 1.62 ERA, 175 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings.
Ellie Fryar, Pine Grove
Junior catcher
• Batted .505 with 13 doubles, 6 triples, 2 home runs, 22 RBIs, 45 runs, 28 stolen bases; made just 2 errors.
Olivia Garrett, Booneville
Freshman utility/pitcher
• Batted .400 with 3 home runs, 26 RBIs, 26 runs; posted a 7-1 record, 0.51 ERA, 78 strikeouts, 8 walks in 41 innings.
Hadley James, Kossuth
Sophomore outfielder
• Batted .496 with 7 doubles, 11 RBIs, 29 runs, 8 stolen bases; made zero errors in the field.
Ava Meeks, Kossuth
Senior pitcher/shortstop
• Batted .432 with 8 doubles, 21 RBIs, 9 stolen bases; posted an 18-4 record, 1.68 ERA, 113 strikeouts, 17 walks.
Kiersten Perkins, Vardaman
Senior shortstop
• Batted .426 with 13 doubles, 35 RBIs, 35 runs, 19 stolen bases; recorded 57 assists, 14 putouts.
Orlandria Smith, Smithville
Senior outfielder/catcher
• Batted .575 with 9 triples, 6 home runs, 37 RBIs, 48 runs.