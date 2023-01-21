featured agate 2022 MHSAA first round soccer playoff scores Daily Journal reports Jan 21, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLASS 6AGIRLSClinton 5, Center Hill 0Germantown 3, DeSoto Central 0Starkville 2, Southaven 0Oxford 8, South Panola 1Biloxi 4, Petal 0Oak Grove 5, Hancock 0St. Martin 6, Warren Central 1D’Iberville 1, Pearl 0BOYSMadison Central 2, DeSoto Central 1Center Hill 2, Germantown 1Tupelo at Horn LakeOxford 6, Southaven 1Petal at GulfportOak Grove 8, Harrison Central 0St. Martin 4, Terry 0Pearl 2, D'Iberville 0CLASS 5AGIRLSCallaway at Neshoba CentralColumbus at Jim HillCleveland Central 3, Lake Cormorant 1Lafayette 11, Greenville 0Brookhaven at East CentralWest Jones 2, Gautier 1Long Beach 5, Hattiesburg 0Picayune 7, Laurel 0BOYSCanton 1, Neshoba Central 0Columbus at CallawayLake Cormorant 3, Cleveland Central 1Saltillo 8, Forest Hill 1Brookhaven at East CentralGautier 1, Florence 0Pearl River Central 7, Laurel 1Picayune at Wayne CountyCLASS 4AGIRLSNewton County 2, Pontotoc 1Choctaw Central 6, Itawamba AHS 2North Pontotoc 9, Raymond 0Pass Christian 7, Lawrence County 0Bay High at ColumbiaQuitman at Green CountyPurvis at SumrallBOYSPontotoc 2, West Lauderdale 1Caledonia 4, Kosciusko 1New Albany 8, Raymond 0Lanier at CorinthBay High 7, Lawrence County 0Stone 7, North Pike 0Mendenhall at Greene CountyNortheast Jones 4, Purvis 0CLASS IGIRLSIndependence at PisgahPhiladelphia at ByhaliaBooneville 9, Winona 0Tupelo Christian 7, Yazoo County 0Our Lady Academy 8, Crystal Springs 0Sacred Heart 7, Magee 0Loyd Star 4, Morton 1West Lincoln at Southeast LauderdaleBOYSPisgah 7, Independence 1Strayhorn 1, Kemper County 0Tupelo Christian 7, Yazoo County 0Amory 7, Winona 0McLaurin at St. PatrickSt. Stanislaus 9, Magee 0Southeast Lauderdale at Loyd StarHazlehurst at Morton Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Soccer Schedule Playoffs Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters