Here’s a statewide overview of which teams to look out for this year.
CLASS 6A
Favorite: Brandon. The Bulldogs were the runners-up in 6A last season but bring back eight starters to an offense that averaged 35.1 points per game. Quarterback Landon Varnes is back, along with running backs Jarvis Durr and Nate Blount, both of whom rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. Receiver Lester Miller also returns. On defense, the Bulldogs bring back five starters and will be breaking in new starters in key spots. Linebacker Dysart Bell and defensive tackle Jaeden Calendar will lead the defense.
Contenders: There are quite a few. Out of the North teams to watch will be defending Class 6A state champion Madison Central, Starkville, Oxford, Clinton and Southaven. In South 6A, teams to watch are Oak Grove and Ocean Springs.
CLASS 5A
Favorite: Picayune. The Maroon Tide bring back seven starters on offense, including arguably the state's best backfield, with running backs Dante Dowdell and Chris Davis to lead the always potent veer rushing attack. Picayune will be breaking in a new quarterback in Brady Robertson. Picayune brings back nine starters on defense and will be led by a veteran front seven that’s led by defensive ends Jamonta Waller and J.B. McWilliams, along with linebacker Amarion Tyson.
Contenders: In 5A North, West Point is aiming for its seventh-straight trip to the Class 5A state title game and is the clear cut favorite out of the North. But other teams to watch out for in the North are Lafayette, Vicksburg, Lake Cormorant and Holmes County Central. In South 5A, teams to watch are Laurel, Brookhaven, Hattiesburg, Wayne County, West Jones and George County.
CLASS 4A
Favorite: Mendenhall. The Tigers bring back 10 starters on offense, but they must replace quarterback D.K. Jenkins, who transferred to St. Martin. Mendenhall has Chance Barron, Darius Dampier and Jay Ulmer all returning at running back along with receivers Walter Owens and Nick Williams. The Tigers have nine starters back on defense and will be led by a veteran core at linebacker in Barron, Davin Chung and Tyree Bridges, and an experienced secondary in Chris Davis, Ulmer and Owens.
Contenders: Itawamba AHS is the clear-cut favorite out of the North in 4A, but other teams to watch are Louisville, Class 4A runner-up Senatobia, Caledonia, Kosciusko, Clarksdale and West Lauderdale. In 4A South, teams to watch are defending 4A state champion Columbia along with Poplarville, Newton County, McComb and Greene County.
CLASS 3A
Favorite: Raleigh. The Lions bring back seven starters on offense, including the state's top prospect in running back Suntarine Perkins, who had nearly 1,400 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns last season. Javarious Walker and Kyvryn Walker are also back at running back to help lead the run-heavy wing-T offense. Raleigh also has seven starters back on defense, led by Perkins and Kyvryn Moncrief at linebacker and defensive end Jay Owens. Shamir Horne will lead the secondary.
Contenders: Amory, the Class 3A runner-up from last year, is the clear-cut favorite to make it back to the state title game out of the North, but other teams to watch are North Panola, Kossuth, Winona, Water Valley and tradition-rich Noxubee County. In 3A South, the teams to watch are defending 3A state champion Jefferson Davis County along with Hazlehurst, Tylertown and Enterprise-Clarke.
CLASS 2A
Favorite: Scott Central. The defending 2A state champion Rebels will enter the 2022 season with the state's longest active winning streak (15 games) and are the heavy favorites to repeat. Scott Central only has four starters back on offense, but none are more important than quarterback Quez Goss, who threw for nearly 2,800 yards and had 41 total touchdowns last season. Also back on offense are receiver J.J. Butler and running back Zechariah Parodi. Scott Central also has four starters back on defense, led by Parodi at defensive tackle and Butler at defensive back.
Contenders: It is a toss up out of the North in 2A. There are several teams that can make a run to the title game, such as Baldwyn, Class 2A runner-up from last year Leflore County, Charleston, Choctaw County and East Webster. In 2A South, Velma Jackson, Kemper County and Pelahatchie are ones to watch.
CLASS 1A
Favorite: Bay Springs. The defending 1A state champion Bulldogs bring back nine starters on offense, including their entire backfield, which is led by quarterback Anthony Newell. Running backs Ty Jones, Anthony Ross and Malaki Page also help lead the run-heavy wing-T offense. Bay Springs has eight starters back on a defense that only gave up 5.3 points per game and will be led by Jones at defensive end, along with linebackers Demarion Campbell, James Wilson and Destin Nelson. Newell and Jamaure Holliday will lead the secondary.
Contenders: Simmons is the clear-cut favorite to make it out of the North in 1A, but watch out for McEvans, South Delta and Biggersville. In 1A South, keep an eye out for West Lowndes, Taylorsville, Lumberton and Sebastopol.
