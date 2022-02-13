Rylie Bearden, P, Sr., Tishomingo County

• Posted 22-3 record, 1.71 ERA, 191 strikeouts; batted .571 with 36 RBIs.

Hallie Burns, P, Jr., Booneville

• Posted 24-1 record, 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts; reigning DJ Player of the Year.

Caitlyn Carnathan, P/IF, Sr., Saltillo

• Posted 4-2 record, 3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts; batted .415 with 4 HR, 28 RBIs.

Ellie Fryar, C, Jr., Pine Grove

• Batted .570 with 14 doubles, 10 triples, 29 RBIs, 48 runs.

Blakely Gill, C, So., Houston

• Batted .553 with 7 HRs, 44 RBIs.

Kinsley Gordon, C, Sr., Myrtle

• Batted .500 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs, 21 stolen bases; led Myrtle to 1A title.

McKynlie Jones, P/2B, Sr., Vardaman

• Posted 16-9 record, 1.89 ERA, 71 strikeouts; batted .517 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs.

Ramsey Montgomery, P, So., Mantachie

• Posted 23-7-2 record, 1.48 ERA, 291 strikeouts; batted .541 with 6 HR, 44 RBIs.

Caylie Streich, P, Sr., Myrtle

• Posted 28-4 record, 1.75 ERA, 185 strikeouts; batted .346 with 19 RBIs.

Maddie Terrell, C, Jr., Vardaman

• Batted .533 with 7 HRs, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases.

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus