2022 Softball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 13, 2022 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rylie Bearden, P, Sr., Tishomingo County• Posted 22-3 record, 1.71 ERA, 191 strikeouts; batted .571 with 36 RBIs.Hallie Burns, P, Jr., Booneville• Posted 24-1 record, 0.87 ERA, 337 strikeouts; reigning DJ Player of the Year.Caitlyn Carnathan, P/IF, Sr., Saltillo• Posted 4-2 record, 3.00 ERA, 35 strikeouts; batted .415 with 4 HR, 28 RBIs.Ellie Fryar, C, Jr., Pine Grove• Batted .570 with 14 doubles, 10 triples, 29 RBIs, 48 runs.Blakely Gill, C, So., Houston• Batted .553 with 7 HRs, 44 RBIs.Kinsley Gordon, C, Sr., Myrtle• Batted .500 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs, 21 stolen bases; led Myrtle to 1A title.McKynlie Jones, P/2B, Sr., Vardaman• Posted 16-9 record, 1.89 ERA, 71 strikeouts; batted .517 with 8 HR, 33 RBIs.Ramsey Montgomery, P, So., Mantachie• Posted 23-7-2 record, 1.48 ERA, 291 strikeouts; batted .541 with 6 HR, 44 RBIs.Caylie Streich, P, Sr., Myrtle• Posted 28-4 record, 1.75 ERA, 185 strikeouts; batted .346 with 19 RBIs.Maddie Terrell, C, Jr., Vardaman• Batted .533 with 7 HRs, 27 RBIs, 14 stolen bases. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Softball Rylie Bearden Hallie Burns Caitlyn Carnathan Ellie Fryar Blakely Gill Kinsley Gordon Mckynlie Jones Ramsey Montgomery Caylie Streich Maddie Terrell Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters