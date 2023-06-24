FIRST TEAM
Hunter Bagwell, South Pontotoc
Senior shortstop/pitcher
• Batted .440 with 9 doubles, 8 HRs, 43 RBIs, 41 runs scored; had 9-2 record, 2.15 ERA, 84 strikeouts in 62 innings; Division 2-4A MVP.
Jon Robert Carnes, Pontotoc
Senior first baseman/pitcher
• Batted .390 with 12 HRs, 50 RBIs; posted 9-4 record, 2.24 ERA, 96 strikeouts in 62 1-3 innings; Division 2-4A Offensive MVP.
Drake Douglas, Saltillo
Senior outfielder/pitcher
• Hit .411 with 9 doubles, 5 triples, 8 HRs, 37 RBIs; had 9-4 record, 2.86 ERA, 112 strikeouts in 73 1-3 innings; Division 1-5A MVP.
Bryce Glenn, Amory
Senior third baseman/pitcher
• Batted .429 with 10 doubles, 4 HRs, 54 RBIs, 26 runs scored; posted 8-2 record, 2.20 ERA, 66 strikeouts in 57 1-3 innings.
Landon Harmon, East Union
Sophomore pitcher/DH
• Had 12-1 record, 0.92 ERA, 112 strikeouts in 68 2-3 innings; batted .315 with 4 HRs, 23 RBIs, 23 runs scored.
Rett Johnson, East Union
Senior shortstop
• Hit .570 with 12 doubles, 6 triples, 4 HRs, 44 RBIs, 59 runs scored, 28 stolen bases; named Class 2A Mr. Baseball.
Greer Manning, West Union
Junior catcher/pitcher
• Batted .463 with 12 doubles, 8 HRs, 61 RBIs, 43 runs scored; posted 4-0 record, 1.62 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 21 2-3 innings.
Walker Maranto, Amory
Senior catcher
• Hit .465 with 17 doubles, 4 HRs, 37 RBIs, 16 runs scored; Division 4-3A MVP; led Amory to 3A state title.
Cayden Prestage, Itawamba AHS
Freshman outfielder/pitcher
• Batted .326 with 5 triples, 3 HRs, 34 RBIs, 30 runs scored; had 10-0 record, 1.04 ERA, 100 strikeouts in 53 2-3 innings; Division 1-4A MVP.
Campbell Smithwick, Oxford
Senior catcher
• Batted .463 with 13 doubles, 6 HRs, 29 RBIs, 45 runs scored, 12 stolen bases; named 6A Mr. Baseball; Ole Miss signee.
SECOND TEAM
Hank Eaton, Kossuth
Junior shortstop/pitcher
• Batted .365 with 10 doubles, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs, 39 runs scored, 15 stolen bases; posted 6-3 record, 1.80 ERA, 98 strikeouts in 62 1-3 innings.
Tre Gunn, Biggersville
Junior outfielder/pitcher
• Batted .534 with 3 HRs, 29 RBIs, 23 runs scored, 22 stolen bases; had 2-1 record, 3.00 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 16 1-3 innings.
Jud Files, Mooreville
Senior outfielder
• Hit .387 with 8 doubles, 4 HRs, 37 RBIs, 44 runs scored, 24 stolen bases; led Mooreville to 4A North finals.
Reid Kent, Oxford
Junior shortstop
• Batted .431 with 10 doubles, 3 HRs, 44 RBIs, 31 runs scored, 12 stolen bases.
Ty Long, Ripley
Senior shortstop/pitcher
• Batted .410 with 7 doubles, 5 HRs, 22 RBIs, 18 stolen bases; posted 8-3 record, 1.57 ERA, 147 strikeouts in 71 innings.
Braden Maranto, Amory
Sophomore shortstop
• Hit .457 with 11 doubles, 5 triples, 34 RBIs, 47 runs scored.
Ethan Pulliam, Starkville
Senior shortstop
• Batted .465 with 4 doubles, 2 HRs, 25 RBIs; Mississippi State signee.
Dylan Rowsey, Biggersville
Senior shortstop/pitcher
• Hit .430 with 5 doubles, 21 RBIs, 38 runs scored, 26 stolen bases; had 8-0 record, 1.00 ERA, 64 strikeouts in 49 innings.
Jude Treadaway, East Union
Senior second baseman/pitcher
• Leadoff man hit .496 with 15 doubles, 5 triples, 30 RBIs, 69 runs scored, 24 stolen bases; posted 1.59 ERA in 22 innings.
Luke Wood, Saltillo
Senior catcher
• Hit .427 with .562 OBP, 12 doubles, 22 RBIs; .988 fielding percentage.
