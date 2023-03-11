2023 Daily Journal All-Area Boys Soccer Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +11 Buchanan +11 Buehler +11 Burciaga +11 Guerrero +11 C. Lindsay +11 P. Lindsay +11 Perez +11 Ruhl +11 Smith +11 Van Every +11 Long +11 Voges-Haupt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school sports 2023 Daily Journal All-Area Girls Soccer Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Andy Buchanan, SaltilloStriker, Sr.• Scored 20 goals and had 10 assists.Ben Buehler, StarkvilleStriker, Jr.• Recorded 10 goals and 10 assists for Division 1-6A champs.Eli Burciaga, CorinthForward, Jr.• Notched 24 goals, 6 assists.Luis Guerrero, North PontotocCenter midfielder, Sr.• Recorded 10 goals, 21 assists for 4A state runners-up.Crosse Lindsay, LafayetteCenter back, Sr.• Had 9 goals, 6 assists for 5A state runners-up.Porter Lindsay, LafayetteForward, So.• Scored school-record 40 goals, also had 7 assists. High school sports Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Lindsay sets school scoring record By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Perkins thrives with help from big sis By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Stuart Long, Tupelo ChristianForward, Jr.• Scored 23 goals and had 10 assists.Angel Perez, TupeloMidfielder, So.• Recorded 6 goals and 8 assists.Peter Ruhl, TupeloMidfielder, Jr.• Had 7 goals and 5 assists.Cayden Smith, AmoryMidfielder, Sr.• Scored team-leading 23 goals, also had 9 assists.Everett Van Every, OxfordForward, Jr.• Recorded 17 goals and 12 assists.Soren Voges-Haupt, StarkvilleStriker/winger, Sr.• Had 15 goals and 12 assists. High school sports Boys Soccer Coach of the Year: Little, Vikings reach new heights By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Girls Soccer Coach of the Year: Reeder leads Saltillo to elusive title By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Soccer All-area Andy Buchanan Ben Buehler Eli Burciaga Luis Guerrero Crosse Lindsay Porter Lindsay Stuart Long Angel Perez Peter Ruhl Cayden Smith Everett Van Every Soren Voges-haupt Sports Soccer (us) Linguistics Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you