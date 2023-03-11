2023 Daily Journal All-Area Girls Soccer Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Mar 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email +11 Crotwell +11 Doyle +11 Hamm +11 Harrell +11 Martin +11 D. Miller +11 O.J. Miller +11 Moss +11 Motes +11 C. Perkins +11 J. Perkins +11 Reeder Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school sports 2023 Daily Journal All-Area Boys Soccer Team By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Anne Crotwell, North PontotocForward, Fr.• Scored 34 goals and had 6 assists.Sammi Jo Doyle, New AlbanyMidfielder/forward, Sr.• Logged team-high 37 goals to go with 8 assists.Caroline Hamm, SaltilloMidfielder, Jr.• Had 13 goals and 6 assists for 5A state champs.A.K. Harrell, TupeloGoalkeeper, Sr.• Allowed just 4 goals in 18 games.Parker Martin, OxfordForward, Sr.• Notched 24 goals and 11 assists. High school sports Girls Soccer Player of the Year: Perkins thrives with help from big sis By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Lindsay sets school scoring record By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Dylan Miller, TupeloMidfielder, 8th• Scored team-leading 9 goals.O.J. Miller, SaltilloStriker, So.• Had 15 goals and 8 assistsGreeneley Moss, CorinthForward/midfielder, Jr.• Scored 36 goals and had 4 assists.Julianna Motes, Itawamba AHSForward, Sr.• Scored 32 goals and had 10 assists.Caroline Perkins, LafayetteForward, So.• Scored 39 goals and recorded 4 assists.Julia Perkins, LafayetteForward, Sr.• Had 14 goals to go with 15 assists.Emma Reeder, OxfordForward, Jr.• Recorded 19 goals and 8 assists. High school sports Girls Soccer Coach of the Year: Reeder leads Saltillo to elusive title By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Boys Soccer Coach of the Year: Little, Vikings reach new heights By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Soccer All-area Anne Crotwell Sammi Jo Doyle Caroline Hamm A.k. Harrell Parker Martin Dylan Miller O.j. Miller Greeneley Moss Julianna Motes Caroline Perkins Julia Perkins Emma Reeder Sports Linguistics Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you