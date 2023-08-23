djr-2023-08-19-sport-ths-amory-twp4

Elijah Spratt's Amory squad has big games against Corinth, Itawamba AHS and Shannon this fall.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

If you’re wanting to know the big high school football games each week of the regular season, we’ve got you covered. There’s the usual assortment of traditional rivalries, and some new rivalries will be born or renewed with the addition of a seventh classification this year.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you