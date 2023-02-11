2023 Northeast Mississippi Baseball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Biggersville outfielder Tre Gunn batted .505 and stole 31 bases last season. Chris Todd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school sports 2023 Northeast Mississippi Softball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal BASEBALL PLAYERS TO WATCHJon Robert CarnesP/1B, Sr., Pontotoc• Posted 6-3 record, 3.46 ERA, 102 Ks in 68 2-3 IP; at plate, batted .380 with 11 HR, 51 RBIs.Drake DouglasP/OF, Sr., Saltillo• Had 7-1 record, 1.03 ERA, 84 Ks in 54 1-3 IP.Corbin GillentineOF/P, Sr., Amory• Batted .391 with 4 HR, 37 RBIs, 32 runs; posted 4-0 pitching record, 3.44 ERA, 24 Ks in 18 1-3 IP.Tre GunnOF, Jr., Biggersville• Batted .505 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 26 RBIs, 32 runs, 31 stolen bases; .959 fielding pct.Rett JohnsonSS, Sr., East Union• South Alabama signee batted .474 with 8 doubles, 4 HR, 45 RBIs, 55 runs, 34 stolen bases. High school sports Daily Journal 2023 preseason baseball rankings By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Daily Journal 2023 preseason softball rankings By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Mason McMillinP/2B, Jr., Mooreville• Had 8-1 record, 4.59 ERA, 64 Ks in 47 1-3 IP; at plate, batted .385 with 5 HR, 27 RBIs, 25 runs.Lake ReedC, Jr., Tupelo• Batted .362 with .477 OBP, 5 doubles, 13 RBIs; .991 fielding pct.Noah RobinsonP, Sr., Lafayette• Posted 7-1 record, 1.05 ERA, 35 Ks in 40 IP.Campbell SmithwickC, Sr., Oxford• Ole Miss commit batted .432 with 14 doubles, 5 HR, 33 RBIs, 31 runs, 13 stolen bases; .986 fielding pct.Cooper WaddleP, So., Itawamba AHS• Had 5-2 record, 1.39 ERA, 90 Ks in 40 1/3 IP; at plate, batted .368. High school sports Smithwick makes smooth transition to Oxford By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Mantachie ace Montgomery has all the tools By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Baseball Players To Watch Jon Robert Carnes Drake Douglas Corbin Gillentine Tre Gunn Rett Johnson Mason Mcmillin Lake Reed Noah Robinson Campbell Smithwick Cooper Waddle Baseball Sports Linguistics Chemistry Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you