2023 Northeast Mississippi Softball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 11, 2023 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Hallie Burns of Booneville has been named the Daily Journal's Player of the Year two years in a row. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save High school sports 2023 Northeast Mississippi Baseball Players to Watch By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal SOFTBALL PLAYERS TO WATCHSydney BeanP/OF, Sr., Houston• Batted .510 with 4 HR, 34 RBIs, 27 stolen bases; posted 13-3 pitching record, 2.35 ERA, 146 Ks in 145 2-3 IP.Hallie BensonP/OF, Jr., Smithville• Batted .500 with 12 doubles, 2 HR, 32 RBIs; posted 4-0 pitching record, 1.05 ERA, 23 Ks in 20 IP.Hallie BurnsP/3B, Sr., Booneville• Ole Miss signee had 20-5 record, 0.34 ERA, 294 Ks in 163 2-3 IP; at plate, batted .402 with 2 HRs, 29 RBIs.Lucy CochranP, 8th, East Union• Went 20-1 with 1.62 ERA, 175 Ks in 116 2-3 IP; at plate, batted .455 with 4 HRs, 32 RBIs.Hadley JamesOF, Jr., Kossuth• Batted .496 with 7 doubles, 11 RBIs, 29 runs; made zero fielding errors. High school sports Daily Journal 2023 preseason softball rankings By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal High school sports Daily Journal 2023 preseason baseball rankings By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Emma Mayer3B, Jr., Myrtle• Batted .455 with 11 doubles, 18 RBIs, 23 runs, 13 stolen bases; .909 fielding pct. at hot corner.Ramsey MontgomeryP, Jr., Mantachie• Had 26-8 record, 0.55 ERA, 287 Ks in 151 1-3 IP; tossed 4 no-hitters; at plate, batted .582 with 3 HRs, 22 RBIs.Sadie Stegall1B, Sr., Pontotoc• Batted .337 with 7 HRs, 25 RBIs, 22 runs scored; .963 fielding pct.Maddie TerrellC, Sr., Vardaman• Batted .600 with 10 doubles, 15 HRs, 54 RBIs, 66 runs, 34 SB; threw out 11 of 18 SB attempts.A.K. WillinghamP/IF, Jr., Saltillo• Posted 8-2 record, 1.00 ERA, 156 Ks in 84 IP; at plate, batted .387 with 8 doubles, 21 RBIs, 19 runs. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Softball Players To Watch Sydney Bean Hallie Benson Hallie Burns Lucy Cochran Hadley James Emma Mayer Ramsey Montgomery Sadie Stegall Maddie Terrell A.k. Willingham Baseball Sports Linguistics Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you