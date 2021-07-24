BOONEVILLE • Jackson Cheek and the rest of the Tupelo 49ers had a long day – one that started slow, and ended with a bang.
Tupelo took on Pontotoc at 10 a.m. on Friday, coming back with a two-run seventh inning for the 3-2 win, and capped the night with a 12-2 victory over Baldwyn in five innings as the clock inched towards midnight in the second round of the American Senior Legion State Tournament.
The offense was a struggle in the morning, but by the night the 49ers (23-2) were selective at the plate, cashing in with every opportunity, including a five-run first inning sparked by a solo home run from Cheek.
The UNA commit was 2 for 2, including a triple in the second inning, and four runs scored in the route.
“Earlier, we didn’t have the best hitting day, so we went and hit in the cage some before tonight,” said Cheek. “That first inning we got runners on and brought them in. And I found a pitch I could hit and it worked out for me there.”
Tupelo advances to Sunday’s championship round, where they await the winner of the loser’s bracket.
Davis Oswalt picked up the win on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits, and six strikeouts. His outing means Tupelo used just two arms to reach the finals, after Cade Davis delivered a complete game performance with seven strikeouts against Pontotoc.
“We’re not going to yank a guy just to get guys work, but if it comes to it, we have no problem going deep into the pitching staff to get outs,” said Tupelo head coach McKinley Holland. “We feel comfortable trying to win one game with what we’ve got left.”
Noah Foster led the 49ers at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs, and three runs scored. Stone Collier led with three RBIs, using situational hitting with a RBI groundout in the first, and two sac flies.
Drake Douglas took the loss as he and the rest of the Blue Aces’ pitching staff struggled with command, issuing 10 walks and three hit-by-pitches to keep Tupelo runners on base.
Baldwyn’s two runs came on a ground rule double from Gavin McCoy in the fourth.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Collier’s RBI groundout, Cheek’s homer, and a three-run double from Evan Smith chased Douglas in the first inning after 29 pitches and a 5-0 lead.
Big Stat: The 49ers are winners of 16-straight games.
Coach Speak: “We did a much better job in this game of taking what they gave us, where this morning we didn’t do that.” - Holland.