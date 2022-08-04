49ers edge Gonzales at Mid-South Regional By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Oswalt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Davis Oswalt tossed a complete game, and the Tupelo 49ers edged Gonzales (La.) 2-1 in the second round of the American Legion Mid-South Regional on Thursday night at Pelham, Alabama.Oswalt allowed one run on seven hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks in seven innings. Gonzales had the tying run on third base in the seventh, but Oswalt got a strikeout to end the game.Tupelo (34-1) will next face Troy (Ala.) at 4 p.m. Friday.The 49ers scored both of their runs in the first inning. Ethan McCarthy’s two-out RBI single made it 1-0, and then he scored on Jackson Cheek’s single. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Legion Baseball Tupelo 49ers Davis Oswalt Ethan Mccarthy Jackson Cheek Ala. Tupelo Baseball Sport Strikeout Troy Pelham Out Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters