TUPELO – A lot of players saw the field for the Tupelo 49ers on Monday, and as a bonus, they picked up a pair of wins.
Tupelo (27-1) closed out a stellar regular season by sweeping a doubleheader from Baldwyn, 11-4 and 3-2. It wasn’t the cleanest baseball the 49ers have played, but they feel ready for the American Legion State Tournament, which begins Thursday in Hattiesburg.
“It was a kind of get all of our pitchers we needed to some work, get some guys in some spots that they haven’t really been in,” coach McKinley Holland said. “Make sure everybody’s fresh, make sure everybody’s healthy. Move some guys around in the field, mix the lineup up a little bit. Overall, you came away with two wins, you can’t be disappointed.”
While Tupelo had only five hits in the nightcap, it got the kind of timely hits it’s gotten all season. With Baldwyn up 1-0 in the third, Taylor Ballard yanked a two-run home run to right field.
The Blue Aces tied it in the fifth when Drake Douglas tripled and scored on a wild pitch. But in the bottom half, Ben Sandlin delivered a two-out RBI single to plate the go-ahead run.
“That’s what this team has been really good about,” Holland said. “When the fight comes to them, they’re ready. The best thing about them is they don’t panic at the plate.”
Tupelo used six pitchers in Game 2 – one per inning. Matthew Roncalli was credited with the win, while Jackson Cheek earned the save.
Tupelo pitchers struck out nine of the last 10 batters they faced.
“A lot of those guys, like Stone (Collier) and Easton (Hood) and Roncalli, they haven’t thrown a lot for us,” Holland said. “So it’s good to see them get in there and throw in the strike zone.”
The 49ers will face rival Pontotoc in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday in Hattiesburg. It’s the first step in Tupelo’s bid to return to the American Legion World Series, where they reached the semifinals last summer.
“I think we’re pretty prepared, looking good,” Sandlin said. “I’m just ready to get after it and hope we come in fired up and ready to play on Thursday.”
Baldwyn reached the state tournament finals last season, its first as a program, and hopes to make another run.
“It’s a new organization, but it’s one that is being built the right way. All the pieces are there,” said coach Bryce Capobianco.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: In the nightcap, Ballard drew a walk in the fifth, stole both second and third base, and then scored on Sandlin’s bloop single.
Big Stat: Tupelo pitchers struck out 13 batters in Game 2.
Coach Speak: “I told them, ‘You can’t live on last year’s success. We can’t take anything for granted.’” – Holland