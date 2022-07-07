If the Tupelo 49ers can make it through this weekend unscathed, they’ll have really done something.
The American Legion baseball team is hosting the annual King City Classic, which starts today. Fifteen teams are in the field, and pool play games will be held at three locations: Golden Wave Field in Tupelo, Northeast Mississippi CC, and Itawamba CC.
The tournament features teams from six states, and there are seven squads from North Mississippi, including Amory, Lafayette and Panola. Tupelo coach McKinley Holland, whose team is off to an 18-0 start, expects a tough road to Sunday’s championship game.
“I don’t want to say it would take a miracle, but we are going to have to play our very, very best baseball to not lose this weekend,” Holland said. “That undefeated talk, everybody thinks about it, but we don’t talk about it.”
The 49ers are in the same pool as Tuscaloosa, Alabama. These teams met last weekend in Columbia, Tennessee, with Tupelo pulling out a 7-5 win.
A day prior, the 49ers fought off Pontotoc, 10-7.
“That’s probably the best competition we’ve played all year,” Holland said.
Tupelo has indeed been in very few competitive games. It averages 10.5 runs per game and owns 10 double-digit victories.
Even with the luxury of an explosive offense, Tupelo’s pitchers haven’t let up. The staff is led by Davis Oswalt, who is 3-0 with a 2.33 ERA.
“Davis was born a pitcher. He was born an athlete really,” Holland said. “This is his fourth year playing for us, and every time we’ve put him on the mound, he’s given us a chance to win. Every single time.”
The staff is a deep one that also includes J.W. Armistead, Taylor Ballard, Turner Leathers, Evan Smith, Jacobie Smith and Jack Taylor.
Oswalt has also led at the plate, where’s he’s hitting .520 with a .920 slugging percentage. He homered and had three RBIs against Columbia on Saturday.
“I think hitting some at Northeast, seeing better pitching than he’s ever seen, has really helped his discipline at the plate,” Holland said. “He’s the unquestioned leader of our baseball team.”
Tupelo’s first game is at 8 p.m. today against Panola.