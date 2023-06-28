BOONEVILLE – The Tupelo 49ers faced off with the Panola Pirates on Tuesday night and ended up splitting the two games. The 49ers held on for a 6-5 win in the opening game, but they dropped a 9-1 decision in the second.
“Came out good the first game, got some runs, got on them, and I thought we played the first game,” 49ers coach Russell Bunch said. “Second game, we’re trying to get some guys some looks on the mound and had that inning blow up on us. But outside of that, I was happy with the way we played.”
Panola (9-4) jumped on Tupelo (8-4-2) starter Jacobie Smith in the first inning, pushing three runs across the plate. But Smith settled down after that, and the Pirates wouldn’t find their way back onto the scoreboard until the seventh inning.
“I wasn’t really warmed up in the first inning, but once I got out of that first inning, it was just a breeze,” Smith said. “Gave up a couple runs, shouldn’t have given up a couple runs, missing the zone a little bit, but I started to lock in.”
“Jacobie had a good start for us,” Bunch added. “He had a little trouble in that first inning, but after that, we put up a lot of zeroes in that game.”
Tupelo’s offense responded with two runs in the bottom of the first and then piled it on with four more in the third inning, punctuated by a Cade Oswalt two-RBI double.
“We’re finally getting some guys healthy and we’re getting some guys in the lineup and kind of getting the pieces put together,” Bunch said. “I think we’re getting ready to rock and roll. We’ll be ready to go come state tournament, for sure.”
The second game spiraled out of control early for Tupelo, however. A seven-run third inning for Panola was more than enough for the Pirates to pull away with a win. They tacked on two more in the fifth in the 9-1 victory.
Despite the loss in the second game, Bunch is feeling good with where his team is at at this point in the season.
“It could have been a little better, there’s a couple plays here and there in all those games that we don’t have in the win column that we could have made a little different,” he said. “Probably have a couple more wins, but other than that, I’m happy with where we’re at, and I think we’re going to win some ballgames here coming up.”
Extra Bases
Big Innings: A four-run third inning scored what turned out to be the game-winning run for Tupelo in Game 1, while a seven-run third frame in the Game 2 put Panola in front.
Big Stat: Tupelo drew six walks in its Game 1 win to go with six hits.
Coach Speak: “It feels like every time that we need something to happen, Cade, he’s there and he’ll come up big for us. He’s a big hit waiting to happen every time he comes up to the plate.” – Bunch, on Oswalt
