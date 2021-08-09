The Tupelo 49ers claimed the 2021 Senior American Legion Southeast Regional championship with an 11-3 win over Florence, South Carolina on Sunday. It's the second regional title for the 49ers - first since 2011.
McKinley Holland has seen his Tupelo 49ers team take the next step in every season since taking over as head coach five years ago.
The 49ers’ latest step was a big leap, claiming the 2021 Senior American Legion Southeast Regional championship on Sunday afternoon with an 11-3 victory over Florence (S.C.) Post 1, avenging a 9-5 loss earlier in the day.
It’s the second regional championship for Tupelo (29-3), their first since winning the Mid-South Regional in 2011. The 49ers finished as the national runner-up that year.
“Based on our past two exits in regionals, this one is really, really sweet,” said Holland. “We felt like we had a really good chance in ‘18 and ‘19 but these things are hard, man. They are so difficult to win. To see our kids finally get over that last hump to get back to the World Series, it’s extremely rewarding.”
Tupelo blew through the field with a 4-0 mark heading into Sunday’s championship. While it’s pitching has been superb all season, it was the bats that came alive in the tournament for a total of 59 runs on 67 hits across six games.
Leading the charge at the plate was Andin Johnson of Amory, who was 12 of 22 (.545) with three doubles, six RBIs and two home runs—both coming on Sunday. Johnson also caught all six games, controlling the game with his pitch-calling.
“He’s absolutely on a tear right now,” Holland said of his catcher.
Jackson McCoy continued his hot summer with a .461 average over the tournament with eight RBIs, two doubles and a home run in the championship win.
Holland saved Davis Oswalt for the final game, and it paid off as he picked up the win, pitching a complete game with three unearned runs on four hits, four strikeouts and no walks with an efficient 80 pitches.
The 49ers will travel to Shelby, North Carolina, for the start of the American Legion World Series on Thursday, where pool play format will begin.
Tupelo takes on Ridge (Md.) on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central. The game can be seen online on ESPN3.