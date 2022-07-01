July is here, which means it’s essentially football season.
I say that because I’ve spent much of this past week gathering and typing up high school football schedules. It’s a tradition unlike any other.
I actually enjoy the tedium of compiling schedules, because it gives me an early look at the season’s possibilities, as well as some tasty Week 1 matchups. Five games in particular stand out, so let’s do a way-too-early preview.
• Houston at Calhoun City: These traditional rivals meet on Aug. 25 – a Thursday. They did not get to play last year due to COVID-19, and that kickstarted an 0-6 start for Calhoun City. The Wildcats finished 2-8 for their first losing season since 1991.
I’d expect this team to bounce back, and beating Houston would be a great place to start. Calhoun City’s normally stout defense will have to deal with tailback Jalen Washington, who rushed for 2,003 yards last season. Tall order.
• Kossuth at Baldwyn: Kossuth finished last season at No. 2 in the Daily Journal Small School rankings, while Baldwyn finished No. 5. Both return some big-time playmakers.
Kossuth has Jack Johnson, a dual-threat quarterback and cornerback, along with defensive end and offensive tackle Trace Wegmann. Baldwyn returns a now healthy Hastin Nelson (23.1 yards per catch) and experienced quarterback Jamaury Marshall.
These teams have split their last two meetings, with both decided by one point. Should be another tight one.
• Amory at Itawamba AHS: IAHS has won the last four meetings by an average of 18.9 points, but Amory always has a chance with running back Charleston French (1,880 yards, 18 TDs). Plus, quarterback Jatarian Ware – whose first career start came against Itawamba last season – has a year under his belt.
Even with those two, it’s going to be tough to score against the Indians. That defense doesn’t have much give and is led by four-star prospect Isaac Smith, a safety.
• Oxford at Brandon: Brandon reached the 6A title game last year, losing 24-17 to Madison Central – which was the team that eliminated Oxford in the second round, 31-21.
Brandon and Oxford met for the first time last season, with the Chargers winning 24-17 after falling behind 14-0. Brandon returns all of its offensive production this season, including quarterback Landon Varnes (2,547 yards, 19 TDs) and a pair of 1,000-yard rushers.
Notable: The Chargers were 3-5 away from Holcomb Field last season.
• Lafayette at Tupelo: This game was one of the oddest I saw last fall. In the season opener for both, Tupelo won 5-3. Scorigami!
That game set the tone for a Tupelo defense that was usually tough to score against. That defense lost some key players to graduation – most notably linebacker Deon Shumpert and lineman Jacarius Clayton – but it should be an athletic, ball-hawking bunch.
Lafayette also lost some big-time defenders in linebacker Mario Wilbourn and end D.J. Burgess, who was named 5A Mr. Football. I suspect the Commodores will reload. I just hope we see a little more scoring this time around.