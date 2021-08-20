2020 record: 1-8, 1-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Alex Williams (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jermaine Strong, QB/FS, Jr.
• Going into his second year as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
T.J. Fields, WR/CB, Sr.
• Bulldogs’ leading receiver last season, also key on defense and in the return game.
Jenari Bell, TE/DE, Sr.
• One of Aberdeen’s leaders on the defensive side.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Alex Williams is looking to build off Aberdeen’s playoff appearance last season in his third year as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
OFFENSE
The Bulldogs’ only real loss on the offensive side is at running back. Jeffrey Sykes (Jr.) and Chris Holliday (Jr.) are options to fill that hole.
Jermaine Strong (Jr.) is a three-year starter on offense, the last two at quarterback. T.J. Fields (Sr.) is his leading target coming back, and M.L. Fort (Jr.) and Edrian Garth (So.) are other options at receiver.
Jenari Bell (Sr.) and Jayden Walker (Jr.) will be playmakers at tight end.
Aberdeen has plenty of veteran offensive linemen returning, including Braxton Cunningham (Sr.), Mike Walker (Jr.), Tim Ewing (Jr.), Jaleil Lindsey (Jr.) and Jaquavis Walker (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Williams feels like he has playmakers in every level on the defensive side.
Bell returns at defensive tackle along with Kobe Williams (So.) up front.
Walker and Kadarius Watkins (Jr.) are both third-year starters at linebacker with Sykes, Lindsey and Leonard Dawkins (So.) also filling in spots there.
Fields is just as key on defense at his free safety spot. Coby Johnson (Sr.) starts at strong safety, and Strong, Holliday, Fort and Garth are just a few players who will rotate in at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Bulldogs expect to kick a little more with Demarcus Eubanks (Sr.) at kicker. Punter and snapper were still being worked out in fall practice.
Fields, Holliday and Strong could all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
Aberdeen has nearly all its skill players returning with Strong progressing and maturing well at quarterback in his third season.
COACH SPEAK
“Our juniors are very competitive, and they are pushing our seniors. Our seniors are built of the right stuff that they don’t want to be pushed, and they want to be the ones pushing. I think that helps carry the team.” – Alex Williams