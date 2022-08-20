Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 4-3A
2021 record: 6-5, 2-2 (reached 2nd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Alex Williams (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jermaine Strong
QB/DB, Sr.
• Accounted for over 1,400 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs.
Jayden Walker
LB/TE, Sr.
• Finished with 104 tackles (76 solo), 5 forced fumbles and 6 sacks.
R’Jay Hazzle,
DL, Sr.
• Coming off a pair of sacks and 36 tackles in 2021.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Williams and assistant coaches Jon David Hartley and Jaylon Fair have all been with the program for four years.
OFFENSE
Jermaine Strong (Sr.) is a fourth-year starter, three years at quarterback, where he is a threat with his arm and legs.
Seniors Chris Holliday and Jeffery Sykes will carry the load in the backfield at running back, but fullback Joe Buchanan (Sr.) will also get plenty of carries.
The Bulldogs lost leading receiver T.J. Fields to graduation, but M.L. Fort (Sr.) and juniors Edrian Garth and Justin Payne bring back some experience out wide. Tight ends Jayden Walker (Sr.) and Kadarius Watkins (Sr.) will also factor heavily into the passing game.
Aberdeen is senior-heavy up front with Mike Walker, Jaliel Lindsey, Tylan Partlow, Tim Ewing and Pharell Young. Jaqualen Cunningham at left tackle is the lone junior in that group.
DEFENSE
Outside linebacker Jayden Walker (Sr.) is the leader on the defense. Kadarius Watkins (Sr.) is also a fourth-year starter at outside linebacker.
Skyes, Buchanan and Leonard Dawkins (Jr.) are all returning middle linebackers.
In the secondary and up front are where the Bulldogs are having to replace key pieces. Seniors Billy Daniels and R’Jay Hazzle are back up front with Ewing and Walker being able to rotate in there.
Holliday and Strong will be expected to contribute on the defensive side at safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Bulldogs are still developing a kicker and a punter and expect to kick rarely.
Skill guys such as Strong, Holliday and Fort can be expected to factor into the return game.
X-FACTOR
Aberdeen is loaded with a large senior class full of fourth-year starters on both sides of the ball.
COACH SPEAK
“This senior class was my first freshman group when I came in, and we were able to hold them together, which is something I was proud of. We said when I first got here that if we could keep them together, we would have something special.” – Alex Williams
