Alex Williams is trying to take Aberdeen back to 2009.
That was the year the Bulldogs beat Amory to begin a nine-year winning streak in the annual A-Game. That 2009 team reached the Class 3A state championship game.
Entering tonight’s matchup at Amory, Aberdeen is 4-1. That’s a long way from the 1-10 season it had in 2019, which was Williams’ first as head coach. But there’s still a ways to go.
“I feel like we are slowly taking those steps to where we need to be, to where we were 13 years ago,” Williams said. “Year in and year out we were supposed to be that powerhouse team, so we are slowly trying to get moved back toward that direction.”
Amory, the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Small School, has won the last four A-Games. The Panthers have outscored the Bulldogs 110-0 over the last three meetings.
But Aberdeen returns a lot of experience from last year’s 6-5 squad. The defense has been especially good, allowing 14 points per game with two shutouts.
“First of all, they’re really physical, and they’re playing with good effort, getting to the ball,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “They’re disruptive. The box is very disruptive, so that’s probably the challenge defensively is to limit how disruptive they are in the box.”
Williams credits his defensive coordinator, Jon Hartley, for getting the Bulldogs to play good assignment football and improving their tackling. Amory will throw plenty of weapons at them, from quarterback Jatarian Ware to tailback Charleston French.
Williams said the goal is to “try to slow them down, try to put them in a situation they don’t want to be in, and not let them dictate the pace and what they want to do. Try to create a turnover here or there.”
Not only is this a rivalry game, it’s the Division 4-3A opener for each team. As much as Williams appreciates what this game means to the community, he’d rather not focus much on that aspect of it.
“This is a division game, so you want to do well in that,” he said. “They’re just another team in our way of accomplishing our goals.”
