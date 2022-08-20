CALHOUN ACADEMY
The Cougars encountered a bounce-back season of sorts in 2021, posting a 7-4 record and advancing to the MAIS 8-Man Class 2A playoffs. This fall, Calhoun Academy will be under the direction of new head coach Benny Bryant.
Calhoun Academy lost both quarterbacks from last season due to graduation, and sophomore Lane Stewart could slide into that void this season. Junior Easton Dishman is the Cougars’ leading returning rusher after totaled 156 yards last season and three touchdowns.
Senior Collin Hastings and sophomores Jack Tedder and Jake Walls are back on the offensive line.
Wells and Tedder will also start on the defensive line along with sophomore Isaac Duncan. Senior Jacob Baker totaled 74 tackles and a team-best 16 tackles for loss in 2021 and is a returning starter at defensive end.
HEBRON CHRISTIAN
A year ago, the Eagles were gearing up for another postseason run in the MAIS 8-Man Class 2A ranks. But due to a shortage of players, Hebron Christian Academy did not field a team in 2021.
But that won't be the case this fall as the Eagles make their return to 8-Man football, led by veteran head coach David Foster.
Junior Terry Loden is expected to play both quarterback and running back. Junior Stephen Raines returns at wide receiver along with sophomore Davis Foster. Senior Wyatt Lathan anchors the offensive line, while senior Ashton Wilson will see time at fullback and on the offensive line.
Loden is also a starting linebacker, and he ranked second on the team in tackles (61) in 2020. Wilson also owns starting experience at linebacker. Lathan will start at defensive end, and Raines will pace the secondary.
MARSHALL ACADEMY
Under the guidance of head coach Ben Durham, the Patriots posted a 7-3 mark last year along with a 3-1 record inside MAIS District 1-4A. However, a narrow 7-6 loss to district rival Kirk Academy eliminated Marshall Academy in the postseason.
Offensively, senior Walker Sanders returns at receiver, and the versatile playmaker will also pull double duty on the defensive side of the ball.
Senior Hayes Henry also returns at receiver while Wyle McMillen is the Patriots' starting quarterback. Up front, senior Zach Sorrell, sophomore Zachary Bogard and senior Winston Fant are expected starters.
Defensively, Sanders headlines the secondary at safety. Senior Trevor Knox is a returning starter at outside linebacker along with fellow classmate Jack Smith. On the defensive line, seniors Noah Smith and Maddox Vanzant are returning starters at defensive end, while Fant is a returning starter at defensive tackle.
OAK HILL ACADEMY
The Raiders were among the most improved teams in MAIS District 1-4A a year ago and advanced to the first round of the playoffs. Head coach Bill Rosenthal and his program totaled just three wins in 2020 before posting a five-win season last fall.
Senior John Ross Craven will once again tote the responsibility at several positions. Craven returns to his starting duties at running back and middle linebacker, and he will also be the team's long snapper. Junior Camden Payne is also back in the Raiders' backfield at running back.
Senior Gunter Reed is a returning starter at receiver, while fellow senior Brian Buchanan is the slot back. The Raiders also return four starters on the offensive line, led by juniors Will McBrayer and Elliott Shaw.
Defensively, the Raiders welcome back Craven and Payne at linebacker along with Buchanan in the secondary. Shaw and junior Seth Cunningham anchor the defensive line. Senior kicker Jack Easterling is one of the top special teams performers in the MAIS Class 4A ranks as well.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.