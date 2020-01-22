Mantachie has everything Ken Adams wants in a football program.
After three seasons at Hatley, Adams has been hired to lead the Mustangs. He replaces T.J. Seago, who resigned in December after six seasons.
Adams said he sees a lot of similarities with Hatley in his new team at Mantachie, which went 2-8 last fall.
“Everything that I’ve heard about them is they’re good, solid kids, tough,” Adams said. “I know it’s a community that does have high expectations. It’s the same type of community at Hatley. …
“It makes it a lot more fun, to coach in that type of setting to where Friday nights are important.”
Adams went 13-21 at Hatley and led the Tigers to their second playoff appearance in program history last season. His teams ran the single-wing offense, which is based on deception and double teams.
Over the past two seasons, running back Nick Washington rushed for 3,240 yards and 31 touchdowns for Hatley.
Adams is not averse to throwing the ball. He’ll have a young quarterback, rising sophomore Jaycob Hawkes, who he believes can throw it effectively.
“If we have the opportunity where we can throw some, to go along with our philosophy of the single-wing, then that makes it that much better,” Adams said.
Adams has been coaching for 27 years, most of it in Alabama, and has a career record of 127-125. He is an Itawamba County native, though, and that factored into his decision to leave Hatley for Mantachie.
“I have an opportunity to go serve the school system and the county that I grew up in,” he said. “That’s a pull for anybody.”