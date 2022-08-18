Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
PONTOTOC – New Albany’s experience can make an overwhelming difference.
The senior-heavy Lady Bulldogs rolled past Pontotoc in volleyball action Thursday night, 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-13).
Pontotoc (3-4), the reigning Class 4A state champion, is relatively young this season. New Albany (2-2) has 11 seniors. The difference was stark.
“It paid off big time,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “Even though we did have two freshmen on the court, all the other ones were seniors. When you have leadership and they can take control of the game, the leaders will step up and lead.”
Senior setter Masey Adams led the Lady Bulldogs with 25 assists and seven digs. She was able to consistently get New Albany into its offense.
For all its experience, New Albany got a big contribution from freshman Teelie Tyer, who finished with eight kills – all in the final two sets. She also had three-straight aces during an 8-0 run in the third set to help open up a 20-9 lead.
“She makes a statement when she swings,” Connolly said.
Senior Camryn Rainwater had seven kills and six digs, and New Albany had 28 kills as a team. When it comes to setting the front line, Adams has plenty of options.
“It makes it a lot easier because I don’t have to depend on one person all the time,” she said. “It also helped that a lot of time we would get them out of system, so they didn’t know where the ball was going. So I was able to set anyone, and everyone was always ready.”
Pontotoc didn’t help itself by making a slew of hitting errors; the Lady Warriors had 10 in the first set alone.
They also are playing without junior McKenzie McGuirt, who’s out injured, and junior Ava Robbins just returned from injury this week.
“We’re definitely in a transition phase,” first-year Pontotoc coach Kate Osbirn said. “Even though it was a 3-0 loss, the young ones that we do have, they’ve got a lot of potential.”
