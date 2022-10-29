djr-2022-10-29-sport-vuncannon-arp1

Madi Kate Vuncannon averaged 28.4 points per game last season for Walnut, but she's hoping she won't have to do as much scoring this year.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

WALNUT – The most telling sign that Madi Kate Vuncannon was moving on from her injury was the frequent blackouts.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you