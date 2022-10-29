WALNUT – The most telling sign that Madi Kate Vuncannon was moving on from her injury was the frequent blackouts.
It’s not that she was unconscious, but it felt that way. The 5-foot-9 Walnut guard had a season to remember as a junior, averaging 28.4 points per game. She shot 47% from the field, including 41% from 3-point range.
Thing is, her recollection of last season is spotty.
“There’s a lot of times I did not remember the game. It was like I blacked out during the game,” Vuncannon said. “I was in the zone, and I was thinking, ‘I have to do what’s best for my team.’ After the game people would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, you scored 30 points,’ and I didn’t feel like I just scored 30 points. I was just like, ‘OK.’”
Against Tremont on Dec. 17, Vuncannon scored a career-high 39 points in a 59-37 win. She missed a free throw near the end that would have given her 40 points.
“I would’ve hit 40, and I missed the free throw, and my dad said, ‘One point.’ And that’s all I remember from that game,” she said.
About two years before that night, Vuncannon woke up with a big knot on her right hip. It wasn’t diagnosed as anything serious, but that following summer she tore her labrum during a summer league game. She was out for nearly six months, and once she returned, she wasn’t the same.
Vuncannon was overly cautious on the court as a sophomore.
“She was very stiff and rigid, and then finally, I don’t who it was that told her, they said, ‘Look, if you’re playing scared, you’re probably going to injure yourself again.’ So she kind of relaxed a little,” said Jackie Vuncannon, Walnut’s head coach and Madi Kate’s mother.
After averaging 16.3 points as a freshman, Vuncannon averaged 13.3 the next season. And then top scorer Claire Leak graduated, leaving the bulk of the scoring onus on Vuncannon last year.
“Walking in last year I knew I had to fill her spot, and do my job that I was doing before,” she said. “Almost 30 (points per game) was never a goal in my life, it was just doing what was best for my team.”
The hope is that Vuncannon won’t have to score quite as much this season. The Lady Wildcats went 13-12 last season and missed the playoffs, a big reason being that there were no reliable complementary scorers.
This year’s squad has five seniors and a promising freshman class.
“I’m OK with averaging 10, as long as we’re winning,” Vuncannon said.
The Delta State commit admits that the injury still lingers in her mind. She’ll wake up on a cold morning, and her hip will ache, “like I’m an old lady.” But she trusts herself now, and last season showed her what she’s capable of doing.
“I still sometimes, when I go in for a layup and get hit, I’ll think, ‘My hip just broke.’ But I’ll get up and realize it’s OK. Mentally it’s still every day. Every day I’m thinking, ‘I’m not going to get hurt.’”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.