TUPELO – Tupelo’s baseball team was in an unfamiliar position last season: Sitting at home for the playoffs.
The Golden Wave began the 2022 campaign with championship aspirations, due in part to having a pair of future SEC pitchers on staff. But one of those hurlers, Mason Morris, was injured early in the season. And Tupelo finished fourth in a brutal Division 1-6A.
“You get a bad taste in your mouth when you don’t end with the tradition that this program has had here forever,” head coach Justin Reed said during Tuesday’s practice.
Falling short of the postseason has properly motivated this year’s Golden Wave. That’s all fine and well, but only four players with significant starting experience return from last year: Junior outfielder Gavin Puckett, junior catcher Lake Reed, senior pitcher Jonathan Rogers and senior second baseman Kylan Washington.
Lake Reed, the coach’s son, is a third-year starter. He hit .362 with 13 RBIs last season, and he’s an even bigger asset behind the plate.
Lake Reed has caught pitchers like Morris, who’s now at Ole Miss, McClain Ray (Mississippi State) and Hunter Elliott (Ole Miss) in his career. It’s prepared him well for handling a pitching staff that is full of unknowns at this point.
“The experience that they’ve taught me through how to call a game or how to handle it, it’s crazy how much it helps with younger guys and teaching them the same things,” Lake Reed said.
Rogers will be Tupelo’s ace. He was forced into starting duty last year following Morris’ injury, posting a 2-3 record and 2.21 ERA. Rogers struck out 44 and walked 21 in 31 2-3 innings.
The tall right-hander has a fastball that hits the low 90s.
“Jonathan’s playing a big role,” Lake Reed said, “and he’s leading (the other pitchers) and teaching them everything he knows. He’s developed into what Mason and Hunter have been for this program for the past few years.”
With the MHSAA allowing baseball teams to begin preseason practices a few weeks earlier than normal, Tupelo has extra time to try and find the right arms and put them in the right roles. Justin Reed likes the talent he has, but it’s a matter of seeing that talent perform.
That’s why he’s put an extra emphasis on intrasquad scrimmages and simulated games this offseason.
“We’ll throw a lot of guys that we feel really good about,” Justin Reed said. “It’s just the fact that they’ve got to prove that they’re going to be able to get it done.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.