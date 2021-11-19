Aggies' defense no longer getting pushed around By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 19, 2021 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wegmann Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Rally Newsletter: Get our weekly Friday Football recap sent to your inbox Kossuth’s defensive transformation began during a playoff game against Winona last year.The Aggies lost that game, 48-33, but some groundwork was laid for 2021. Center Trace Wegmann was moved to defense for the first time, and coach Brian Kelly liked what he saw.“You kind of saw it right then, that there was some potential there with us being pretty good the next year,” Kelly said.Kossuth allowed 45.9 points per game last season. This year, led by Wegmann, the Aggies (10-2) are giving up just 9.7 per game.That defense will be tested tonight when Kossuth, the Daily Journal’s No. 1 small school, hosts Amory (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.Wegmann, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior, anchors the Aggies’ 3-4 alignment up front. He has a team-leading 100 tackles.“We’re not just getting pushed around up front. When your leading tackler’s a defensive tackle, that’s pretty good,” Kelly said.Kossuth has also leaned on lineman Wes Phillips, linebackers Ethan Tucker and John Tucker, and cornerback Jack Johnson. That quartet has a combined 208 tackles.First-year Amory coach Brooks Dampeer knows exactly what to expect from Kossuth’s defense. His father, Charlie, was an assistant there for six years before stepping down following last season.Plus, Kossuth beat Amory 13-7 in a preseason jamboree in August. But the Panthers have come a long way since then and are on a six-game winning streak.They’re averaging 42.7 points per game during the streak. Tailback Charleston French has been the lead horse and will be again tonight; he’s rushed for 1,504 yards and 16 touchdowns.“We’re going to run the football, try to run it right at them,” Dampeer said. “That’s where it starts, and things come off of that.” Follow the latest high school sports news on Twitter Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Also tonight• Oxford (8-4) gets a shot at redemption when it visits Madison Central (10-1). The Jaguars beat the Chargers 48-7 two weeks ago to claim the Division 2-6A title.• West Point (9-2), which has won nine in a row, plays host to Vicksburg (7-4) in a 5A tilt.• Tupelo Christian (9-2) will host McEvans (9-2) in a 1A game. The Eagles can reach their first North final with a win. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Football Kossuth Aggies Amory Panthers Trace Wegmann Brian Kelly Wes Phillips Ethan Tucker John Tucker Jack Johnson Brooks Dampeer Charlie Dampeer Charleston French Wegmann Amory Sport American Football Jaguar Aggie Tackle Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists