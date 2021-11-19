Kossuth’s defensive transformation began during a playoff game against Winona last year.

The Aggies lost that game, 48-33, but some groundwork was laid for 2021. Center Trace Wegmann was moved to defense for the first time, and coach Brian Kelly liked what he saw.

“You kind of saw it right then, that there was some potential there with us being pretty good the next year,” Kelly said.

Kossuth allowed 45.9 points per game last season. This year, led by Wegmann, the Aggies (10-2) are giving up just 9.7 per game.

That defense will be tested tonight when Kossuth, the Daily Journal’s No. 1 small school, hosts Amory (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.

Wegmann, a 6-foot-4, 250-pound junior, anchors the Aggies’ 3-4 alignment up front. He has a team-leading 100 tackles.

“We’re not just getting pushed around up front. When your leading tackler’s a defensive tackle, that’s pretty good,” Kelly said.

Kossuth has also leaned on lineman Wes Phillips, linebackers Ethan Tucker and John Tucker, and cornerback Jack Johnson. That quartet has a combined 208 tackles.

First-year Amory coach Brooks Dampeer knows exactly what to expect from Kossuth’s defense. His father, Charlie, was an assistant there for six years before stepping down following last season.

Plus, Kossuth beat Amory 13-7 in a preseason jamboree in August. But the Panthers have come a long way since then and are on a six-game winning streak.

They’re averaging 42.7 points per game during the streak. Tailback Charleston French has been the lead horse and will be again tonight; he’s rushed for 1,504 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“We’re going to run the football, try to run it right at them,” Dampeer said. “That’s where it starts, and things come off of that.”

Also tonight

• Oxford (8-4) gets a shot at redemption when it visits Madison Central (10-1). The Jaguars beat the Chargers 48-7 two weeks ago to claim the Division 2-6A title.

• West Point (9-2), which has won nine in a row, plays host to Vicksburg (7-4) in a 5A tilt.

• Tupelo Christian (9-2) will host McEvans (9-2) in a 1A game. The Eagles can reach their first North final with a win.

