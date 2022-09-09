Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
One of Kossuth’s best players is out for the season, but that hasn’t altered the team’s aspirations.
Middle linebacker Ethan Tucker suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and had surgery on Wednesday. He was a fourth-year starter who made 55 tackles last season.
“It’s hard to replace his experience; you’re not going to be able to do that,” Kossuth coach Brian Kelly said. “It’s about the next man up.”
Kossuth (1-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Small School, is coming off a heartbreaking 21-20 overtime loss against rival Corinth. The Aggies try to bounce back tonight with a trip to Ripley (2-0).
With Tucker out, Kelly has moved Bryant Pittman from will linebacker to the middle, and Braxton Tucker is now at will, where he started all of last season.
If there’s any consolation for the Aggies, it’s that the defense is deep and experienced. Trace Wegmann is a stalwart at defensive end, and the secondary is led by Reid Coward (two interceptions) and Hank Eaton (one interception).
“Defensively, we thought going into the season we were going to be ahead of the game anyway. We had nine guys coming back,” Kelly said.
Kossuth reached the third round of the Class 3A playoffs last season, and with so many players back, expectations entering this season were high. They still are.
After facing Amory – the reigning 3A North champ – in a preseason jamboree and then Baldwyn and Corinth to open the season, the Aggies have already been severely tested. Kelly likes what he’s seen thus far.
“We’ve got a lot of juniors and seniors that have been on the field for many years, so they’ve got a lot of experience,” he said. “… It’s about guys stepping up and making plays.”
Also tonight
• No. 2 Large School Tupelo (2-0) visits Corinth (2-0). The Golden Wave have tossed shutouts in each of their first two games.
• Mantachie (2-0) hosts Hatley (1-1). Mantachie is averaging 279.5 rushing yards per game.
• A pair of unbeaten teams face off when Olive Branch (2-0) visits No. 1 Large School Starkville (2-0).
