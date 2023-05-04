NETTLETON – The Kossuth Aggies trailed 1-0 through four innings during Thursday night’s game against Nettleton, but they found a way to score some runs late in the seventh and ninth innings to take a 3-1 win.
Kossuth advanced to the third round to face Alcorn Central.
“This was just a testament to who our guys are,” Kossuth coach Garison Lathrop said. “We attest ourselves to not giving up and competing until the last out. We’re going to treat our third-round matchup exactly like we did this week. It’s going to be a lot of pressure, but I’m just proud that we got the win tonight.”
The Tigers scored their lone run in the bottom of the second when Max Smith got his team going with a base hit. Paxton Pannell’s sac bunt moved the runner, and Cruz Mitchell brought him in with an RBI single to put Nettleton up 1-0.
The score remained at a 1-0 stalemate over the next four innings as Nettleton’s Mitchell and Kossuth’s Hunter Hutchens both posted solid performances on the mound. Things shifted gears in the top of the seventh when Bryson Jackson reached on an error, while Eli Hinton drew a walk.
Rylan Henry followed by drilling a sac fly to left field to put the Aggies on the board before back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.
This low-scoring, nail-biting battle ended up going into extra innings after quick outings in the bottom of the seventh and eighth. In the ninth inning, Nettleton committed four errors to put Kossuth in the driver’s seat as Logan Williams and Jack Johnson both scored runs on the errors.
Hutchens concluded the night by going three-up, three-down with strikeouts to seal the win for Kossuth in the bottom of the ninth.
“Hunter’s competed like this all year, but that was his best performance all year,” Lathrop said. “He’s been that rock that we’ve counted on. His ERA is close to zero, and he’s thrown about 45 innings this year. He’s just a special player.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: With the score tied at 1-1, Kossuth scored a pair of runs on errors to take the lead in the ninth.
Big Stat: Hutchens finished with 10 strikeouts through nine innings of play, while giving up six hits and walking one.
Coach Speaks: “Whenever we don’t issue free passes and errors, we’re a pretty good team, and everyone saw that for six innings or so. That one error in the seventh really changed everything for us.” – Nettleton's Luke Hargett
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.