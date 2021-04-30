HOUSTON • Kossuth had a big day at the plate, and Jaxin Settlemires contributed to that and added a nice outing on the mound as well.
The senior scattered four hits across five innings and struck out nine, while going 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs in a 12-2 rout of Houston in Game 1 of the Class 3A first-round playoff series on Friday.
“We’ve lost three in a row, so we was hungry for a win,” said Settlemires. “The whole team came together, the dugout was up, we played as a team and got it done.”
Kossuth (16-10) will host Houston for Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Aggies pieced together 13 hits with eight different players contributing to the effort – a sight that Kossuth head coach Daniel Threadgill was pleased to see as the playoffs are under way.
Kossuth also drew seven walks and two hit-by-pitches to add pressure on the base paths.
“I saw a lot of patience at the plate. I saw a lot of things we needed to do, being good with runners in scoring position,” Threadgill said.
Kossuth broke up a 1-1 tie in the second inning as it loaded the bases for the second-straight inning, setting up RBI opportunities for Settlemires, Wes Phillips and Jes Patrick in consecutive at-bats. A Houston error added the fourth run of the inning as the Aggies claimed a 5-1 lead.
The Hilltoppers (10-19) scored on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch by Cody Farr in the first and an RBI single from Jaden Johns in the second. Johns, along with Hoyt Smith, had all four of the Hilltoppers’ hits on Settlemires, picking up two apiece. Houston’s fifth and final hit came on a single from Brantley Brown in the seventh against Kossuth's Hunter Hutchens.
Ashton Knight joined Settlemires in going 3 for 4 at the plate, adding a double and an RBI. Josen Burks was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a double.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Kossuth had three bases-loaded walks to go with an RBI double from Settlemires in a four-run fifth inning for an 11-2 lead.
Big Stat: Patrick and Bryson Jackson were two of four Aggies with two RBIs.
Coach Speak: “You can’t win with five hits in a playoff game. Realistically, you don’t deserve to win with five hits.” – Houston's Brian Goodman