Kossuth threw a big kink into the Division 1-3A race Friday night.
The Aggies went on the road and stunned Booneville, 44-43. The Blue Devils entered the game as the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school and were looking to stay tied atop the standings with Amory.
Behind quarterback Brock Seago and tailback Kota Wilhite, Kossuth (4-4, 2-1) rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit. It was far from a two-man effort, though.
“It’s the first game we’ve had a lot of guys step up for a big game,” coach Brian Kelly said.
Senior Martin Merritt caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Seago to open the third quarter. Booneville (6-2, 2-1) then lost a fumble, leading to a 31-yard Wilhite TD run that Kelly called “unbelievable.”
“I think he broke five tackles and he dragged the cornerback 5 yards,” Kelly said.
Another Booneville fumble led to another Kossuth score, giving the visitors a 36-29 lead. The Devils recovered and scored a pair of TDs to go up 43-36.
Late in the fourth quarter, Seago broke off a huge run down the the 5-yard line, and then he punched it in from there with 15 seconds left in the game. Wilhite ran in the two-point conversion for the winning margin.
Kelly said after the second Booneville fumble, his team could feel the momentum shift.
“It started getting contagious then,” he said. “You could see our kids were going to fight all the way in the game.”
Seago finished the game with 267 yards and two touchdowns on 16-of-28 passing. He also rushed for 57 yards and two TDs.
Wilhite had 23 carries for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 70-yard jaunt in the first half.
Kelly praised the play of Merritt, running back Zamarius Alexander and receiver Hunter Bright. The offensive line also played well, even with 175-pound Evan Clement having to play left tackle because of an injury to the starter.
Kossuth now has a chance to earn a first-round home playoff game. Amory (7-2, 3-0) hosts Booneville this week in a game that could solidify that possibility.
The Aggies have two games remaining, against Belmont and Alcorn Central.
“All of our younger guys have grown up now,” Kelly said. “We’re 4-4, so eight games under their belts, we had a lot of guys step up and play big-time roles.”