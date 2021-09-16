WALNUT • Kelley Hopper has challenged her volleyball team to become more aggressive in the 2021 season.
Walnut, the defending Class 2A state champs, has answered her call and it showed in Thursday night’s 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-18, 25-23) over Division 2-2A rival Pine Grove.
The Lady Wildcats had 32 kills but 13 attacking errors on 113 attempts.
The aggressive nature and change in mindset results in plenty of high and low moments – something Hopper understands as a work in progress.
“On the attacking side, we are definitely working on things,” said Hopper. “We’re working on executing some things and it’s very obvious – both when it’s good and when it’s bad. Obviously, we could tip it over or pass it over and not make as many errors, but we’re trying to step up our level of play to a higher level.”
Walnut (13-5, 3-0) returns an experienced group from last year’s title run. Out of a surfeit of big hitters, it was Elyse Story’s night to shine.
The senior outside hitter had 12 kills in the win, including five in each of the first two sets.
“I was just coming out, ready to win because it’s Pine Grove, a big division game, and they’ve gotten better, but still, it’s just a mindset of finding a way to win,” said Story.
A raucous environment from the Walnut student section, along with some big swings from the Lady Wildcats, put Pine Grove (5-6, 0-2) on its heels in the first set, but the next two games showed a little more fight from its side of the net.
“Yeah, they had some big swings and then it’s the other errors that we make,” said Pine Grove head coach Justin Jordan. “In the stat book we keep up with other errors, and it just comes down to whenever they just push it across, or free ball it, and then us making a bad pass right out of the gate. We’ve got to attack and be ready to score on those if they ever give us that, because they don’t give up a lot of them.”
Laura Leigh Hughes, Dilanie Lafoy and Madi Kate Vuncannon all had five kills each for Walnut. Lafoy also had three of the team’s six aces.