BOONEVILLE – Craig Lauderdale was happy to see Caleb Agnew perform up to his potential, and so were Agnew’s teammates.
The Saltillo senior was mobbed by his fellow Tigers after being named MVP of Saturday’s 70-48 win over Calhoun City in the Kiwanis Classic. Agnew, a 6-foot-3 forward, scored a season-high 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.
“We’ve been waiting on that,” Lauderdale said. “The kid’s got it, it’s just getting it out of him, and today he decided he was going to play some basketball.”
Agnew had 11 points in the first half, as No. 4-ranked Saltillo (15-1) jumped to a 32-20 halftime lead. The Tigers never let up, battling through Calhoun City’s myriad defensive sets.
Saltillo shot 47.5% from the field and got 21 points from guard Braxton Gibbs. Forward T.J. Hannah had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
“He’s full-court man, he’s 1-3-1, he’s 1-2-2, he’s 2-3 zone, rushing the guards,” Lauderdale said of Calhoun City coach Daren Coffey. “You’ve just got to be able to play basketball. The kids performed the way they were supposed to.”
Agnew shot 9 of 15 from the field, with each field goal coming on a layup or putback.
“They were jumping around, and we had to find a way to score, and it was just my day,” Agnew said.
Jayvian Shaw led Calhoun City (9-5) with 12 points. The Wildcats struggled to find consistency on offense and shot 32.1% from the floor.
“I don’t believe we played our best ball as far as being physical and quick enough to the basketball,” Coffey said.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Saltillo went on a 12-2 run in the first half to open up a 27-14 lead. It remained a double-digit game the rest of the way.
Point Maker: Gibbs shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “I love where we’re at right now,” Lauderdale said.
Other games
(G) Tupelo 65, Independence 51: Halle Traylor scored 21 points and Che’Mya Carouthers added 14 for the No. 4-ranked Lady Wave (16-1).
Independence (11-5) was led by Elisha Wilson’s 19 points.
(B) Biggersville 63, Amory 56: Te’lick Barnett scored 19 points as Biggersville held on to remain undefeated. Devin Leatherwood added 16 and Hunter Stacy 14 for the Lions (10-0).
Jamerison Martin scored 22 for Amory (4-8).
(G) Saltillo 57, Amory 42: Janiah Hinton had 16 points and Madison Gardner added 15 for Saltillo (8-8).
Amory (6-6) was led by Amaya Trimble’s 16 points.
(G) Calhoun City 54, North Panola 14: The Lady Wildcats (10-2) raced out to a 19-0 lead and cruised to an easy win.
Ajala Mays led Calhoun City with 18 points.
(B) Booneville 73, North Panola 63: Booneville (7-3) knocked down 10 3-pointers, including four by Josh Dukes, who finished with 18 points.
Trey McKinney led all scorers with 23 and was one of four Blue Devils in double figures.
Ankerion Gross scored 18 to lead North Panola (8-7).