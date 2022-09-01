Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Corinth’s football team looked like its old self Friday night – sort of.
The Warriors opened the season with a 28-2 win over Saltillo. It was an encouraging result for a team that went 2-8 last year and missed the playoffs, which is a rarity for this program. Corinth is only three years removed from a Class 4A state championship.
“Coming off last season, there was a lot of stuff I felt like we needed to learn from as far as the way we play a full game and the way we execute on some things,” second-year head coach Justin Dye said. “I think we did that Friday night. We played a pretty complete game both ways.”
Corinth did most of its offensive damage through the air. Quarterback Brawner Cregeen completed 12 of 21 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his TD passes – including an 83-yarder – went to Broderick Alexander, who finished with seven catches for 174 yards.
“Last year was his first year with us, and there’s a bunch of things we worked on last year, and I think some of it’s starting to pay off for him,” Dye said of Alexander, who’s a senior.
The Warriors had just 26 yards rushing, an odd-looking stat for a team that had one of the state’s most prolific ground games under Dye’s predecessor, Todd Lowery. But Dye has moved away from the Wing-T attack, partly because of personnel.
“With what we’re in now, if you’re not going to give us the run game, we have the ability to throw it 30 times if we need to,” Dye said. “With a quarterback like Cregeen and some of the weapons we’ve got out at wide receiver now, that’s something you need to be able to take advantage of.”
Cregeen had to scramble more Friday than Dye would have liked, a product of having three new starters on the offensive line. The front five will have a tough challenge this week against Kossuth, which is big and physical up front.
Corinth’s defense will have its hands full, too. The Aggies are led by quarterback Jack Johnson, and they have a stable full of running backs.
The Warriors will lean on guys like linebacker Chris Rodgers. The Southern Miss commit made 10 tackles and 3 tackles-for-loss against Saltillo. And Alexander will have a role, too – last week he returned an interception 45 yards.
“Physicality is a big thing we want to see,” Dye said, “so I’m interested to see how that’s going to go for us Friday night.”
