HATTIESBURG – They say football games are won at the line of scrimmage.
That was definitely the case in the 35th annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
Behind a stellar defense and a solid rushing attack Alabama shut out Mississippi 20-0 on Saturday afternoon at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium.
This was Alabama’s first win in the series when played in Mississippi. This was the fourth game of the series in Mississippi and is Alabama’s first shutout in the series. Mississippi had the other shutout in the series back in 1998 (won 9-0).
“We could never get into a rhythm offensively and their front was really good,” said Mississippi head coach Todd Breland of South Jones. “This wasn’t the result we wanted, but the four days we had together was so much fun and created friendships that will last forever.”
The Alabama defense held Mississippi to just 55 yards rushing, 117 yards of total offense and the Mississippi crossed the 50-yard line three times.
“They were fast up front and we had trouble blocking,” Breland said. “Defensively we played well just offensively we couldn’t get going.”
Auburn commit Alex McPherson of Fort Payne gave Alabama a 3-0 lead with 11:49 left in the second quarter with a 31-yard field goal.
On the ensuing Mississippi possession Alabama’s Miguel Mitchell of Oxford intercepted a Zach Wilcke pass and scampered 52 yards to the end zone with 10:39 left to extend the Alabama lead to 10-0. Mitchell was the most valuable player for Alabama.
Kierston Rogers of Calera scored on a 1-yard run with 3:32 left in the third quarter to give Alabama a 17-0 lead.
McPherson added an all-star game record 58-yard field goal with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter to give Alabama the 20-0 lead.
Oak Grove quarterback Kabe Barnett had 40 yards passing to lead Mississippi offensively. Laurel’s Kiron Benjamin and Hernando’s Zach Wilcke each had 16 yards rushing.
Nebraska commit Malcolm Hartzog of Jefferson Davis County was the most valuable player for Mississippi. Hartzog had nine tackles and an interception.
“Feels good to be MVP from JDC and this means a lot to me,” Hartzog said. “It motivated me to be selected in this game as one of the best in Mississippi, so I had to show them I am one of the best.”
Lafayette linebacker and Southern Miss commit Mario Wilbourn along with Neshoba Central’s Jaharon Griffin had six tackles each. Poplarville’s Khalid Moore, a Mississippi State commit, had six tackles, an interception and recovered an onside kick to begin the game.