MOBILE, Alabama – It was the best against the best from Mississippi and Alabama.
For three quarters it looked as if Mississippi was come away with the win, but in the end, Alabama scored two touchdowns in the final nine minutes to earn a 14-10 win in the 36th annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama now leads the all-time series 25-11 and has won three in a row.
“It was a great game. We just came up short and couldn’t get a break there in the fourth quarter,” said Mississippi coach Chris Cutcliffe of Oxford. “It was a great week. We brought an awesome group of kids over here and like I told them, I just enjoyed watching them practice, and we’ve got some guys that are extremely highly recruited and very talented. You never know how a guy will come over and handle practice, but they all did well.”
The Mississippi defense was dominating early, holding Alabama to just 20 yards of total offense and two first downs in the first half.
Mississippi got on the board with 1:30 left in the first quarter as Bart Edmiston of Ocean Springs hit a 35-yard field goal to give the Mississippi All-Stars a 3-0 lead.
Mississippi extended the lead to 10-0 on a 52-yard touchdown run by South Panola’s D’Mariun Perteet with 9:04 left in the third quarter.
Alabama got on the board with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter on an Earl Woods 4-yard touchdown run.
After Mississippi missed a 38-yard field goal, Christopher Vizzina hit Davion Dozier on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give Alabama a 14-10 lead with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter.
T.J. Metcalf sealed the game for Alabama with an interception of Mack Howard with 2:27 left in the game.
Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins of Raleigh was named the MVP for Mississippi. Perkins had 10 tackles, three tackles-for-loss and a pass break-up.
“It means a lot to be able to play in this game, and to play with the best players from Mississippi is just awesome this whole week,” Perkins said. “Coach said we had to execute and be smart, so we did that, just came up short, but it was a lot of fun. Thank God for my career at Raleigh, my family, the community and everyone that supported me, now it’s to be rock out at the next level.”
Mississippi State commit Tabias Hinton of Hattiesburg had four tackles along with three sacks. Perteet had 87 yards rushing on six carries with the touchdown to lead Mississippi.
