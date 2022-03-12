CLINTON – Mississippi dug themselves too big of a hole and just couldn’t dig themselves out.
Alabama's boys used a strong first half and held off a late comeback to win 96-89 in the 32nd Annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.
Alabama now leads the series 17-15 and has won three of the last four games in the series.
“It was a fun and a great experience. Just wish we would’ve won,” said Mississippi assistant coach Robert Green of Tupelo. “In a game like this you want to win for Mississippi. They shot the ball well and spaced us out. We had chances but didn’t make shots when we needed.”
Alabama never trailed the entire game as they raced out to a 55-33 halftime lead.
Mississippi State signee Kimani Hamilton of Clinton had 23 points and seven rebounds to lead Mississippi and was named his team's most valuable player.
George Marshall of Forest Hill also had 23 points for Mississippi.
Tupelo’s Braxton Bishop didn’t score on 0-for-2 shooting and grabbed a rebound.
“It meant a lot to play in this game. There’s a lot of athletes from Mississippi and Alabama in the league, so it was an honor,” Bishop said. “The game was more physical than expected, but now it’s on to Northeast for me.”
Girls
Alabama 89, Mississippi 81: Alabama started out hot and stayed hot throughout the game.
Alabama leads the series 18-14 and has now won five in a row in the series. The last win for Mississippi was in 2017.
“It was fun to be a part of and coming in I felt like if we shot the ball well, we would have a chance to win,” said Mississippi coach Devin Hill of Biloxi. “I thought we had a really good shooting basketball team, but during the week you can’t see Alabama practice and they had a very good shooting basketball team.”
Alabama never trailed.
Carly Keats of Neshoba Central was the most valuable player for Mississippi scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and was 6-of-9 from three-point range. Hayleigh Breland of Harrison Central added 10 points for Mississippi.
Alabama State signee Samya Brooks of Pontotoc scored seven points on 2-of-4 shooting and also grabbed five rebounds.
“It was a honor to play in this game and I didn’t expect to be in this game,” Brooks said. “It was a good experience and a lot of fun. Glad I got to end my career playing in this game.”