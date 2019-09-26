BELMONT • The Alcorn Central volleyball team grabbed sole possession of first place in Class 1, Division 1 on Thursday.
Alcorn Central beat Belmont 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-20) in a crucial matchup. Both teams entered the game undefeated in division play, but the Lady Bears jumped ahead early and never looked back.
“That was big because we are in the driver’s seat now,” coach Eric Lancaster said. “The fact that we beat Kossuth 3-0 and Belmont 3-0 is huge because all tie breakers are ours, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Alcorn Central (20-9, 10-0) jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first set behind kills by sophomore Mia Griffin and senior Lauren Young. Belmont (16-7, 9-1) didn’t go down easy and fought back to cut the lead to one point late in the set, 24-23, but a service error ended the set and gave Alcorn Central the 1-0 lead.
The second set seemed a little easier for the Lady Bears, and Young continued her dominance at the net. She had three kills in the set, including the 25th point to put Alcorn Central up 2-0.
“Lauren really shined tonight,” Lancaster said. “She hadn’t had a game yet like she had tonight. We’ve been waiting for her to do it and she stepped up. She was the difference tonight.”
Young said she played with a little extra motivation, and that showed as she racked up a team-high 14 kills.
“Belmont said they could beat us like crazy, so we weren’t going to let that happen,” Young said. “I wanted to win this game bad. I usually hit the line on my kills, and they kept saying I was hitting line, so I went the opposite way from what they thought I was going to do.”
Griffin excelled as well, and racked up 10 kills, 13 digs, and 3 aces.
Two of those aces came in the third set, which was close all the the way through. Alcorn Central led 20-18 late, but a service error put the Lady Bears up three, then another service error ended the set, 25-20, and gave the Lady Bears a 3-0 win.